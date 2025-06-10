Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Dare Rose Gets Back on Team USA: “Rough summer last year but happy with how I rebounded”

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

After missing the Olympic team last summer, Cal grad Dare Rose got back on Team USA this year. With his win in the 50 fly, Rose will now represent USA in Singapore in the event, which will now also be featured in the 2028 Olympic Games.

