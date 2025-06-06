Gretchen Walsh Breaks 55 Seconds Again In 54.76, #2 Swim All-Time

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, June 3 – Saturday, June 7, 2025
- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50 meters)
- World Championship Selection Criteria
Women’s 100 Butterfly – Final
- World Record: 54.60 – Gretchen Walsh, United States (2025)
- American Record: 54.60 – Gretchen Walsh (2025)
- U.S. Open Record: 54.60 – Gretchen Walsh, United States (2025)
- 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Gretchen Walsh – 55.31
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 58.33
Final:
- Gretchen Walsh (NYAC) — 54.76
- Torri Huske (AAC) — 56.61
- Alex Shackell (CSC) — 57.71
- Charlotte Crush (LAK) — 58.09
- Leah Shackley (WOLF) — 58.22
- Ella Welch (UOFL) — 58.57
- Beata Nelson (WISC) — 58.73
- Tess Howley (LIAC) — 59.35
Gretchen Walsh dazzled on butterfly for the second night in a row, just missing her US Open, American and World Record of 54.60 set last month. She was out in 25.19, 0.13 seconds under that World Record pace, and exploded off the wall to lead Torri Huske by a body length as they began the final 35 meters. Huske couldn’t stay with Walsh on the second 50, and Walsh powered home over the final 15 to just miss the World Record.
Her 54.76 here is the second-fastest swim in history, and only the second-ever swim under 55 seconds. After going 55.29 in the heats she now owns the top seven times in history, all of which have come in the last 11 months.
All-Time Performances, Women’s 100 Butterfly(LCM)
- Gretchen Walsh (USA), 2025 – 54.60
- Gretchen Walsh (USA), 2025 – 54.76*
- Gretchen Walsh (USA), 2024 – 55.09
- Gretchen Walsh (USA), 2025 – 55.18
- Gretchen Walsh (USA), 2024 – 55.29*
- Gretchen Walsh (USA), 2025 – 55.31
- Gretchen Walsh (USA), 2025 – 55.38
- Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2016 -55.48
- Torri Huske (USA), 2024 -55.52
- Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2017 – 55.53
Walsh has had a phenomenal last 12 months, setting 13 World Records in that timespan. She was out in her fastest-ever first 50 split tonight, a hundredth ahead of the pace she went out at in last year’s Olympic Trials final, but backed it up with one of her fastest ever second 50s. Her first 50 split of 25.19 tonight would rank 6th all-time in the 50.
|U.S. National Championships 2025 – Final
|Pro Swim Series 2025 – Final
|Pro Swim Series 2025 – Heats
|U.S. Olympic Trials 2024 – Semi-final
|1st 50
|25.19
|25.32
|25.54
|25.45
|2nd 50
|29.57
|29.28
|29.55
|29.73
|Total
|54.76
|54.60
|55.09
|55.18
Walsh set a new American Record of 24.66 in the 50 fly yesterday for the fourth fastest swim all time, and looks the clear favourite for gold in both events in Singapore this summer.
Huske finished second in tonight’s final in 56.61, a world-class time in its own right, as Alex Shackell took third in 57.71.
After worlds the top 10 list might be entirely Gretchen Walsh
That 50 split wins gold in the 50 fly at Worlds every year before 2015 and wins silver every time since then (after Sjostrom lol) except in 2023 when Zhang Yufei was 25.0 for silver
Wow.