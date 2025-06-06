Gretchen Walsh Breaks 55 Seconds Again In 54.76, #2 Swim All-Time

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Women’s 100 Butterfly – Final

Final:

Gretchen Walsh dazzled on butterfly for the second night in a row, just missing her US Open, American and World Record of 54.60 set last month. She was out in 25.19, 0.13 seconds under that World Record pace, and exploded off the wall to lead Torri Huske by a body length as they began the final 35 meters. Huske couldn’t stay with Walsh on the second 50, and Walsh powered home over the final 15 to just miss the World Record.

Her 54.76 here is the second-fastest swim in history, and only the second-ever swim under 55 seconds. After going 55.29 in the heats she now owns the top seven times in history, all of which have come in the last 11 months.

All-Time Performances, Women’s 100 Butterfly(LCM)

Walsh has had a phenomenal last 12 months, setting 13 World Records in that timespan. She was out in her fastest-ever first 50 split tonight, a hundredth ahead of the pace she went out at in last year’s Olympic Trials final, but backed it up with one of her fastest ever second 50s. Her first 50 split of 25.19 tonight would rank 6th all-time in the 50.

U.S. National Championships 2025 – Final Pro Swim Series 2025 – Final Pro Swim Series 2025 – Heats U.S. Olympic Trials 2024 – Semi-final 1st 50 25.19 25.32 25.54 25.45 2nd 50 29.57 29.28 29.55 29.73 Total 54.76 54.60 55.09 55.18

Walsh set a new American Record of 24.66 in the 50 fly yesterday for the fourth fastest swim all time, and looks the clear favourite for gold in both events in Singapore this summer.

Huske finished second in tonight’s final in 56.61, a world-class time in its own right, as Alex Shackell took third in 57.71.