Berry College Names Zachary Healy New Head Swim Coach/Aquatics Director

Courtesy: Berry Athletics

MOUNT BERRY, Ga. – Director of Athletics, Dr. Angel Mason has named Zachary Healy the Head Swim Coach/Aquatics Director approaching the 2025-2026 season.

Healy served two years as Alfred State’s Swimming and Diving coach prior to joining Berry. During his first year at Alfred he held two AMCC runner-up finishes while breaking a combined 20 school records with 7 AMCC conference records. Both of his teams were CSCAA Scholar All-American teams for both the Fall and Spring semesters.

Coaching the Women’s Swimmer of the Year in 2024 and the Men’s Diver of the Year, Healy has held 40 Conference Champions along with breaking many school records.

Coach Healy says he is “Extremely excited for this next chapter in my coaching career, and what the future holds down south for my family and I.

I’d like to thank Dr. Mason for giving me an opportunity to continue doing what I love, and I can’t wait to get to work at Berry!”

Prior to Alfred State, as Lancaster High School’s Head Men’s and Women’s Coach, Healy had eight State Qualifiers. Two being State Conciliation Finalists, two State Finalists, and one three-time State Champion and All-American. His men’s teams of the two seasons he was there both finished in the top twenty-five at the State Championship. Combined, his men and women broke nine school, and three Section VI records over three total seasons.

Healy is an alumnus of Orchard Park High School, and SUNY Cortland, graduating with the class of 2018′. In college, swimming primarily as a sprint freestyler, he was a three year member of the SUNYAC Conference Team, and a Conciliation Finalist for the 200 Freestyle in 2016. Healy has obtained a New York State Professional Coaching Certification, and Physical Education degree.