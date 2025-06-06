Weber & Siroky to Swim-Off Their 50 Breaststroke 2nd Place Tie Saturday Night

Emma Weber and McKenzie Siroky will break their 2nd-place tie in the 50 breaststroke with a swim-off Saturday night at the U.S. National Championships.

The contest will take place at 7:04 tomorrow at the beginning of finals, immediately following the 200 freestyle swim-off between Anna Peplowski and Erin Gemmell.

Weber and Siroky clocked a pair of 30.43 best times in the final Thursday night behind Lilly King. Weber came into the meet with a 30.57 PB from the Fort Lauderdale Pro Series meet last year. Siroky was seeded just a hair behind her, going 30.68 at the Tennessee May Invitational a couple weeks ago.

The duo could be competing for a spot on the 2025 World Championships team. For Siroky, who competes for University of Tennessee, it would be her international team debut. Weber has the opportunity to qualify for her second international team. Last year, the Cavalier competed in the 100 breast at the Paris Olympics for Team USA.

The race will only be a strictly one-or-the-other Singapore qualification showdown, however, if A) one more female swimmer already on the team qualifies in another event, opening up enough roster space for all 2nd-place finishers to qualify, and B) Neither athlete qualifies for the team in the 100 breaststroke final tonight. Weber came out of the prelims seeded 3rd with a 1:07.25, while Siroky went 1:08.12 to come back 6th.

The time of finals swim-offs such as this one are decided jointly by the athletes involved, their coaches, the Meet Managing Director, and the National Team. Both swimmers finish their meet program with the 100 breaststroke tonight, so there will be no scheduling conflicts the day of.