Weber & Siroky to Swim-Off Their 50 Breaststroke 2nd Place Tie Saturday Night

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, June 3 – Saturday, June 7, 2025
- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50 meters)
- World Championship Selection Criteria
Emma Weber and McKenzie Siroky will break their 2nd-place tie in the 50 breaststroke with a swim-off Saturday night at the U.S. National Championships.
The contest will take place at 7:04 tomorrow at the beginning of finals, immediately following the 200 freestyle swim-off between Anna Peplowski and Erin Gemmell.
Weber and Siroky clocked a pair of 30.43 best times in the final Thursday night behind Lilly King. Weber came into the meet with a 30.57 PB from the Fort Lauderdale Pro Series meet last year. Siroky was seeded just a hair behind her, going 30.68 at the Tennessee May Invitational a couple weeks ago.
The duo could be competing for a spot on the 2025 World Championships team. For Siroky, who competes for University of Tennessee, it would be her international team debut. Weber has the opportunity to qualify for her second international team. Last year, the Cavalier competed in the 100 breast at the Paris Olympics for Team USA.
The race will only be a strictly one-or-the-other Singapore qualification showdown, however, if A) one more female swimmer already on the team qualifies in another event, opening up enough roster space for all 2nd-place finishers to qualify, and B) Neither athlete qualifies for the team in the 100 breaststroke final tonight. Weber came out of the prelims seeded 3rd with a 1:07.25, while Siroky went 1:08.12 to come back 6th.
The time of finals swim-offs such as this one are decided jointly by the athletes involved, their coaches, the Meet Managing Director, and the National Team. Both swimmers finish their meet program with the 100 breaststroke tonight, so there will be no scheduling conflicts the day of.
Not sure if that’s just her start, but if you go back and watch, Siroky is late off the block. Siroky will win.
Should be a drag race. Hopefully Matt works on Siroky’s pullout and finish! Both were better today but not so in the 50.
****in’ awesome
👍
Vols fans hoping it would be a hockey shoot out
Could anything change if one of them made the team tonight in the 100 if there was roster space for the other one in the 50? Could they just let the other one have the 50? Imagine they go for peak drama and do the swimoff and there’s a potential where one of them loses a spot entirely to the other girl who then added the 50 to their schedule that already has the 100 on it.
You can’t enter three swimmers in one individual event at the World Aquatics Championships:
W 50 BR
King, L.
Siroky or Weber
Only thing that could change would be if one makes the 100 and opts out of the 50 as a result, but that seems unlikely.
I would be quite shocked if either one of them gave up their spot in the 50 if they made the 100. Wouldn’t the same question then be asked to Lily King to just pick one?
This is interesting point. Having to race one extra 50 meters on Saturday could be a bit much knowing they’ll have to be rested enough to race the 50m event in peak form in Singapore in 7 weeks. Might be too close to meet time.
Siroky will win.
currently a tie in the (+) and (-) for this comment as well…
While I expect the importance of the swim-offs may be decreased based on what happens tonight, there’s still something very cool about the head-to-head element of it. Racing at its finest. Especially in a 50.
Last chance saloon.
It’s a L. King/K. Douglass 1-2 or K. Douglass/L. King 1-2 in the W 100 BR.
If one gets a spot in the 100, but there is still roster room, why wouldn’t they have a swim off for the 50 spot? The other might still want to make the team?
Not the way K. Douglass and L. King looked in the heats of the W 100 BR.