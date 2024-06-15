Santo Condorelli Eligibility Appeal Rejected; No Entry at U.S. Olympic Trials

Santo Condorelli will not be competing at the U.S. Olympic Trials after being deemed ineligible twice: first by USA Swimming, and then by an arbitrator.

Earlier this week, USA Swimming director Lindsay Mintenko sent an email to all athletes and coaches qualified for the 2024 U.S. Olympic trials regarding what they claim is a “legal situation that could impact the Trials.” While the email does not name the athlete in question, sources tell SwimSwam that the athlete being referred to is Canadian and Italian Olympian Santo Condorelli and his eligibility to swim at the U.S. Olympic trials.

According to the email, Condorelli was denied eligibility by USA Swimming to race at trials and represent the U.S. at the Paris Olympics if he qualified. However, he had challenged USA Swimming’s decision and it was in the hands of an arbitrator.

Sources now tell SwimSwam that his appeal was denied. If Condorelli’s challenge has been approved, he had intended to enter the men’s 50 free, 100 free, and 100 fly. The late entry deadline was 11:59 p.m. EST on June 10.

SwimSwam has reached out multiple to Condorelli, but he has declined to comment on the matter of his situation.

SwimSwam has also reached out to USA Swimming for comment.