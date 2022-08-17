2022 European Championships: Day 7 Finals Live Recap

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The seventh and final night of action from the Foro Italico pool in Rome promises to be another exciting one with a full slate of nine events to close out the 2022 European Championships.

Event Schedule

Men’s 50 freestyle – final

Women’s 50 breaststroke – final

Men’s 100 backstroke – final

Women’s 200 butterfly – final

Men’s 200 IM – final

Women’s 400 freestyle – final

Men’s 400 freestyle – final

Women’s 4×100 medley relay – final

Men’s 4×100 medley relay – final

While we won’t get to see what newly-minted 100 freestyle world record holder David Popovici could do in the 400 free, having scratched out of the final after setting a personal best time in the heats, there are a number of intriguing races to look forward to.

Among those is the women’s 50 breaststroke, where we’ll be treated to a rematch between world record holder and defending champion Benedetta Pilato and reigning world champion Ruta Meilutyte.

Pilato is very much in the same position Meilutyte was in the mid-2010s, and now after her career trailed off and she eventually retired, Meilutyte is back and looking better than ever.

The 25-year-old Lithuanian lowered her nine-year-old best time in the semis of the 50 breast with a clocking of 29.44, putting her just 14 one-hundredths shy of Pilato’s world record set last year (29.30).

Pilato, 17, won the 100 breast both here and at the World Championships over Meilutyte, but the question now becomes if she can respond to what Meilutyte did in the semis and defend her title.

We’ll see another current world record holder in the pool in the men’s 100 backstroke, as Italian Thomas Ceccon is coming off a stunning performance at the World Championships where he annihilated the previous mark in a time of 51.60.

There will be a third current world champion racing in an individual final tonight, and that’s Great Britain’s Ben Proud, who has the opportunity to pull off a rare trifecta of winning the World Championship, Commonwealth Games and European Championship titles in the same event in the same year.

Proud is the big favorite to come out on top in the men’s 50 free, having qualified more than three-tenths of a second clear of the next-fastest swimmer in the semi-finals (21.40).

We’ll also see the women’s 400 freestyle final, where Italy’s Simona Quadarella has the chance to win her third title in a row. If she manages to do so, the 23-year-old will have swept the women’s 400, 800 and 1500 free at three straight editions of the European Championships.

There will also be individual finals in the women’s 200 fly, men’s 200 IM and men’s 400 free, all three of which will see new champions crowned as last year’s winners are not in the field in any of them.

The competition will come to a close with the 4×100 medley relays. The Italian men are the massive favorites after winning the world title in June, while Sweden may be the team to beat on the women’s side as they qualified first in the prelims by more than a second.

For a full preview of tonight’s session, click here.

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: 20.91, Cesar Cielo (BRA) – 2009

European Record: 20.94, Fred Bousquet (FRA) – 2009

European Championship Record: 21.11, Ben Proud (GBR) – 2018

2020 European Champion: Ari-Pekka Liukkonen (FIN), 21.61

In a race that was much closer than expected, Ben Proud managed to get his hand on the wall first to win the European title in the men’s 50 freestyle, putting up a time of 21.58 to edge out Italian Leonardo Deplano.

Proud wins the Euro title for the second time, having first done so in 2018, and completes the rare triple of having won gold in the same event at the World Championships, Commonwealth Games and European Championships all in the same year.

The Brit was significantly slower than he was in the semis (21.40), but it ultimately didn’t matter.

It was a big swim for Deplano, as he dips under his personal best time from the semis (21.73) in 21.60 to win silver, while Greece’s Kristian Gkolomeev wins a third straight medal in the event, earning bronze in 21.75.

Gkolomeev also won bronze last year, and he was the silver medalist in 2018. On top of that, he was fourth in 2016.

WOMEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: 29.30, Benedetta Pilato (ITA) – 2021 European Championships

European Record: 29.30, Benedetta Pilato (ITA) – 2021 European Championships

European Championship Record: 29.30, Benedetta Pilato (ITA) – 2021

2021 European Champion: Benedetta Pilato (ITA), 29.30

Eight years later, Ruta Meilutyte is once again the European champion in the women’s 50 breaststroke.

After lowering her nine-year-old Lithuanian Record in the semi-finals, clocking a time of 29.44, Meilutyte used an explosive start and dynamic breakout to gain an early advantage on defending champion Benedetta Pilato, and managed to hold her off down the stretch to win gold in 29.59.

The 25-year-old Meilutyte won this title back in 2014, and in her recent career resurgence, beat Pilato head-to-head for World Championship glory in June in a time of 29.70.

Pilato, who set the world record of 29.30 at last year’s Euros, was also quicker than the Worlds final but settles for silver once again, as the 17-year-old produced a time of 29.71. In Budapest, she clocked 29.80 in the final.

Coming in for the bronze was Great Britain’s Imogen Clark, who neared her lifetime best in the semis at 30.10 and snags third here in 30.31 after being stuck in isolation for seven days due to COVID-19.

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: 51.60, Thomas Ceccon (ITA) – 2022 World Championships

European Record: 51.60, Thomas Ceccon (ITA) – 2022 World Championships

European Championships Record: 52.11, Camille Lacourt – 2010

2020 European Champion: Robert Glinta (ROU) – 52.88

Already the world champion and world record holder, Italian Thomas Ceccon can now add the title of European champion to his resume in the men’s 100 backstroke, winning a tight battle in the final with Greece’s Apostolos Christou by three one-hundredths of a second.

Ceccon got out to a blistering start, flipping in 25.15 at the 50, and then had to hold off a late push from Christou to touch first in a time of 52.21.

The 21-year-old Ceccon won the world title in June in a world record time of 51.60. This marks his third gold medal of the competition—with the chance add a fourth in the men’s medley relay—after claiming the 50 fly and men’s 400 free relay earlier.

Christou, who tied for bronze in this event last year and was fifth at the World Championships, stormed home in 26.88 to nearly run down Ceccon, clocking 52.24 for the silver medal. The 25-year-old set a lifetime best of 52.09 in the World Championship semis.

200 back winner Yohann Ndoye Brouard cracked 53 seconds for the second straight night, earning bronze in a time of 52.92. Ndoye Brouard was fourth at Worlds in a lifetime best of 52.50, and was the swimmer who tied for bronze last year with Christou.

Placing fourth was Roman Mityukov, who clocked 53.55 to break the Swiss National Record of 53.75 that he set in the semis.

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

World Record: 2:01.81, Liu Zige (CHN) – 2009

European Record: 2:04.27, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2009

European Championships Record: 2:04.79, Mireia Belmonte (ESP) – 2014

2020 European Champion: Boglarka Kapas (HUN), 2:06.50

MEN’S 200 IM – FINAL

World Record: 1:54.00, Ryan Lochte (USA) – 2011 World Championships

European Record: 1:55.18, László Cseh (HUN) – 2009 World Championships

European Championship Record: 1:56.66, László Cseh (HUN) – 2012

2020 European Champion: Hugo González (ESP), 1:56.76

WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: 3:56.40, Ariarne Titmus (AUS) – 2022 Australian Championships

(AUS) – 2022 Australian Championships European Record: 3:59.15, Federica Pellegrini (ITA) – 2009 World Championships

European Championships Record: 4:01.53 , Federica Pellegrini (ITA) – 2008

2020 European Champion: Simona Quadarella (ITA), 4:04.66

MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: 3:40.07, Paul Biedermann (GER) – 2009 World Championships

European Record: 3:40.07, Paul Biedermann (GER) – 2009 World Championships

European Championships Record: 3:44.01, Gabriele Detti (ITA) – 2016

(ITA) – 2016 2020 European Champion: Martin Malyutin (RUS), 3:44.18

WOMEN’S 4X100 MEDLEY RELAY – FINAL

World Record: 3:50.40, United States – 2019 World Championships

European Record: 3:53.38, Russia – 2017 World Championships

European Championship Record: 3:54.01, Great Britain – 2021

2020 European Champion: Great Britain, 3:54.01

MEN’S 4X100 MEDLEY RELAY