David Popovici Scratches 400 Freestyle Final On Final Day Of Euros

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

After swimming the 4th fastest time of the morning, David Popovici has scratched the 400 freestyle and won’t race in the final. Popovici swam a PB of 3:47.99 in prelims, which was his first high-level outing in the event. His former best time was a 3:58.10 from back in 2019.

Popovici will forgo the opportunity to clinch a 3rd individual medal at this meet, having won gold in the 100 freestyle and 200 freestyle in world record and world junior record time, respectively.

The other top 8 man who won’t swim in the 400 freestyle final is Italy’s Marco De Tullio who placed 7th in the heats. He will be bumped out of the final due to the 2 per-country rule as Lorenzo Galossi placed 5th (3:48.15) and Gabriele Detti placed 6th (3:48.38) in the morning session.

Without Popovici and De Tullio in the final, 9th place finisher Felix Auboeck of France and 11th place finisher Henrik Christiansen will be added to the finals lineup (10th place was Sven Schwarz, but there are already two German men in the final).

Men’s 400 Freestyle Final

Both the gold medalist and bronze medalist from this event will be absent from the race in the final on day 7 as reigning champ Martin Malyutin‘s home nation of Russia is banned from competition and Danas Rapsys pulled out of the event prior to prelims.

Popovici is the only individual to scratch from a final on day 7 of the meet. The other finals that will take place on the last day of racing include the men’s 50 freestyle, women’s 50 breast, men’s 100 back, women’s 200 fly, men’s 200 IM, women’s 400 free, men’s 400 free, and the men’s and women’s 4×100 medley relays.