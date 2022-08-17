Mel Marshall on Coaching, Motivating the Greatest Breaststroker of All Time

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Mel Marshall, head coach of the UK High-Performance Centre in Loughborough and most well-known for being the coach of Adam Peaty. Marshall dives into the summer that English swimmers have had, being that some of her swimmers (Luke Greenbank, Jacob Whittle, and Anna Hopkin) have competed at World Champs, Comm Games, and European Champs. Peaty himself was dealing with a broken foot and only competed at Commonwealth Games.

Marshall takes us through how she coaches and motivates all of her athletes both in and out of the water. She walks us through what kinds of sets work for each athlete in her group and what it takes to consistently perform at a high level. She also explains why Peaty has always had an affinity for long course, how she got into coaching in the first place after her swimming career, and the first time she thought Adam could go 57 in the long course 100 breast.

