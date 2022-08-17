Oakland University Returns Another Five Seniors for 5th Year in 2022-2023 Season

Defending Horizon League Champs Oakland University will return another five seniors for fifth years this upcoming season.

Ben Davis, Valance Washington, Christian Bart, and Danylo Hrebelnyi will all be returning on the men’s side and Taylor Bailey will be returning on the women’s side. Bailey joins Susan LaGrand who has already announced her intention to return.

The Oakland men won the 2022 Horizon League Championships scoring a total of 745 points. The four seniors returning combined to score a total of 186 points. Their returns are huge as the team only won the conference title by 67 points.

All four of the men were key to the conference title. Bart scored 54 individual points and was highlighted by a first place finish in the 100 free (43.32) as well as second place finishes in the 50 free (19.85) and 100 breast (53.02).

Hrebelbyi also finished in the top 3 in all three of his individual events. He was first in the 200 fly (1:46.12) and third in the 200 free (1:36.71) and 200 IM (1:47.28).

Davis was second in both the 500 free (4:25.09) and 1650 free (15:21.36) and also finished fifth in the 200 free (1:36.99). Washington was sixth in the 50 free (20.28) and ninth in the 100 (45.09) and 200 (1:40.63) frees.

In addition to making an impact individually, at least one of the four men was a member of every relay for the Grizzlies. Two of the teams relays were also DQed in finals, but avoiding that this upcoming year can widen the winning gap even more.

On the women’s side, Taylor Bailey joins NCAA qualifier LaGrand returning this upcoming year. Bailey scored 50 individual points at the Horizon League Champs. Bailey won the 200 breast (2:14.35), was second in the 100 breast (1:03.03), and sixth in the 200 IM (2:05.01).

The Oakland women won the conference title by over 300 points, and the returns of both Bailey and LaGrand returns 110 individual points. Notably, Bailey was the team’s fourth highest scorer.

Athletes were allowed an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19 during the 2020-2021 season. The biggest difference between this past season’s fifth years and future seasons is the scholarship cap. Men’s swimming is allowed 9.9 and women’s swimming is allowed 14 total scholarships per team. This past season, 5th year seniors didn’t count toward that cap unless they transferred. In future seasons, 5th year seniors will count against the cap, until the waiver expires. This means that all swimmers’ scholarships next season will count towards the cap for each team.