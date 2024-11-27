Summer Juniors Finalist Derek Hitchens Will Swim for Columbia Lions (2025)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Derek Hitchens, an Irvine, CA native that represents Irvine Novaquatics, will swim for Columbia University next fall. Hitchens, a winter junior qualifier and 3x USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, is a sprint free/stroke specialist that can swim up to the mid-distance events. He is currently a senior at Northwood High School.

I am proud to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at Columbia University. I would like to firstly thank God for all the opportunities He has given me throughout my life, none of this would have been possible without Him. I would like to also thank my parents for being there at every meet and early morning practices. Thank you to Coach Jim and Coach Gustavo for giving me this opportunity! Special thanks to Coach Ken, John, and Alex for putting up with me at every practice. Lastly, thank you to all my friends and teammates that have supported me throughout this journey. Go Lions!

Hitchens kicked off his junior year campaign for Northwood at the CIF-SS division 1 Championships, where he clocked three personal bests en route to three top 3 finishes. In his 200 free, where he placed 3rd, he swam a 1:36.08 to blow away his previous PB of 1:37.16 and drop 3 seconds on the season. He went on to place 2nd in the 100 back with a 48.55, and led off Northwood’s 400 freestyle relay, opening in 44.63. Northwood ultimately won that relay, and placed 3rd in the 200 medley relay, where Hitchens once again led off, swimming a 22.37 backstroke leg. Hitchens’ 37 points helped Northwood place 3rd overall.

At the CIF State championships in the weeks following, Hitchens, while unable to match his personal bests, placed 6th in the 200 free (1:37.27) and 10th in the 100 back (49.00). He once again led off Northwood’s 400 free relay, lowering his PB by a tenth to 44.53 and helping Northwood win the 2024 state title in the event. Ultimately, Northwood High was able to improve upon their divisional results, taking 2nd overall at the state championships.

Hitchens wrapped up junior year with some long course racing at the Speedo Summer Championships. There, he recorded 5 personal bests, all of which were under the winter junior qualifying times. He led off Irvine Novaquatics’ 200 free relay, where he split a 23.73 in the 50 free for a new personal best. He went on to swim the 100 free (50.63), placing 13th, the 200 free (1:49.85) for 17th, 100 fly (55.40) for 29th, and 200 IM (2:06.37) for 21st.

Best times SCY:

50 free – 20.64

100 free – 44.53

200 free – 1:36.08

500 free – 4:29.82

100 back – 48.55

200 back – 1:49.22

100 fly – 48.70

200 fly – 1:48.75

The Columbia men finished 6th at the Ivy League Championships last year, ahead of only Cornell and Dartmouth and down from their 4th place finish in 2023. Hitchens however, looks to be a valuable pickup that could help the Lions rebuild. His 200 free would have won the ‘B’ final at Ivy’s, and he would have qualified for a scoring swim in the 100 free, 200 fly, 200 back, 100 fly, and 100 back—making him a key contributor wherever Columbia needs him.

His impact upon arrival at Columbia, especially his relay value, cannot be overstated. On Columbia’s roster this past year, he would have ranked 2nd in the 100 free, 2nd in the 200 free, and 4th in the 100 back.

Interestingly, despite being at opposite ends of the country, Columbia currently has 8 swimmers who are Californians on their roster. Nonetheless, 6 will either graduate or exhaust their eligibility this coming spring, leaving Hitchens to join just 2 CA natives next fall.

Hitchens joins Mackenzie Lu, a Canadian diver, in Columbia’s public verbal commitments for their class of 2029 thus far.

