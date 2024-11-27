Louisville Secures Commitment From Polish Junior Champion Szymon Misiak (2025)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Szymon Misiak of Rudna, Poland, has declared his intention to swim for the University of Louisville, and will arrive on campus next fall (2025). Misiak currently swims for UKS Shark Rudna, and has represented Poland on the international stage numerous times.

Louisville seems to be building a strong relationship with recent top recruits from Poland, as fellow Polish swimmer and World Junior Champion, Filip Kosinski, recently joined the roster this September.

At the Polish Junior Championships last July (2023), Misiak had a breakout meet: he was a 3x champion, winning the 50 fly (24.08), 100 free (49.61), and 50 free (22.65). All three were best times, with his 100 free being a huge PB—he entered the meet with 50.75 and lowered it to a 50.38 in prelims before breaking the 50 barrier completely in finals. Misiak wrapped up his meet with a runner up finish in the 100 fly, swimming 54.58 for another PB.

These performances qualified Misiak to compete at the World Junior Championships just a few months later, where his highest finish came in the 50 fly. He was 7th, recording a 24.27, which was slightly off his semi-final time and new personal best of 24.06. Misiak also swam the 100 free (50.41) and 50 free (22.86), where he placed 15th and 9th, respectively.

At the short course meters edition of the Polish Junior Championships in December, Misiak continued to win—in the 50 free, he hit a 21.84, while in the 50 fly, he swam a 23.42. Both were new best times. In his 100 free, which he also won, Misiak recorded a 48.56, which was just off his PB of 48.09 that he set in December 2022.

BEST TIMES:

SCM LCM SCY conversion 50 free 21.84 22.65 19.67 100 free 48.09 49.61 43.25

The Louisville men were 4th at ACCs this past season—a conference that will welcome the national runner-ups Cal Berkeley, along with Stanford and SMU. If Misiak can translate his meters success to yards, he’ll be primed to make an immediate impact at Louisville, as to qualify for a second swim, it took times of 19.68 in the 50 free and 43.31 in the 100 free.

Further, the sprint freestyles are a weak discipline for the Cards, making Misiak helpful for their relays; he would have ranked 6th and 5th in the 50 and 100 free on the roster last year, and their top sprinter, Murilo Sartori, will graduate next spring.

Ryder Hicks (IM), Nate Thomas (back), Owen Stevens (back), and Ryan Henderson (sprint free) are currently set to join Misiak in the Cards’ class of 2029. Henderson, another sub-20 freestyler, will also look to bolster Louisville’s sprint free depth.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.