High-Level International Meets For December 2024

The month of December carries with it the 2024 Short Course World Championships taking place in Budapest, Hungary.

Before and after that competition, however, there are several key meets taking place around the world, including national championships and winter opens to keep swim fans engaged throughout.

As always, let me know in the comments of any meets I may have inadvertently missed.

11/28 – 12/01 Rotterdam Qualification Meet (NED)

11/29 – 12/02 Japan Open (JPN)

12/01 – 12/01 Geelong Open (AUS)

12/04 – 12/07 U.S. Open (USA)

12/05 – 12/08 Swim England National Winter Championships (GBR)

12/06 – 12/12 NSW Senior State Age Championships (AUS)

12/06 – 12/08 Scottish National & Open SC Swimming Championships (GBR)

12/10 – 12/14 Brazilian Senior Summer Championships (BRA)

12/10 – 12/15 Short Course World Championships (HUN)

12/11 – 12/14 U.S. Winter Junior Championships (USA)

12/12 – 12/15 Danish SC Championships (DEN)

12/12 – 12/14 French Junior Championships (FRA)

12/13 – 12/16 Western Australian Swimming Championships (AUS)

12/13 – 12/15 Irish Winter Championships (IRL)

12/14 – 12/20 Queensland Championships (AUS)

12/14 – 12/18 Victorian Age LC Championships (AUS)

12/15 – 12/17 French Cup (FRA)

12/19 – 12/21 Swiss Open International Water Challenge (SUI)

12/20 – 12/22 Copa de España de Clubes (ESP)

12/18 – 12/21 Gyor Open (HUN)

12/19 – 12/21 Vladimir Salnikov Cup (RUS)