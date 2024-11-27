Caeleb and Meghan Dressel Are Expecting Baby Number Two

Olympian Caeleb Dressel and his wife Meghan announced on Instagram this morning that they are expecting their second baby in June of 2025.

Caeleb and Meghan welcomed their first son, August, on February 17th of this year, and he has already traveled to another country to watch his dad compete at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

When their new baby is born in June, August will be just under a year and a half old. Meghan joked about this age gap in her instagram caption writing:

“OOPS! We did it again 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♂️ We are overjoyed to share our family is growing again🥰 Baby Dressel #2 coming in June!🤍 2 under 2 here we go😆2 under 2 here we go 😆”

Caeleb Dressel swam most recently at the Paris Olympic Games where he placed 6th in the 50 free, and won three relay medals. He won two golds in the 4×100 mixed medley and men’s 4×100 freestyle relays, and a silver in the men’s 4×100 medley relay.

Caeleb is also the current world record holder in the 50 free, and the 100 fly.

Meghan Dressel, then Meghan Haila, was also a swimmer, competing at Florida State for a year where she swam the breaststroke events.

The two have been together since high school, tying the knot in February of 2021.