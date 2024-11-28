2024 Israeli Olympian Alexey Glivinskiy Announces Commitment to Michigan for Fall 2025

Alexey Glivinskiy, who represented Israel at the 2024 Olympic Games, has announced his commitment to swim under Matt Bowe at the University of Michigan in the fall of 2025.

Glivinsky announced his decision via Instagram:

“I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Michigan to continue my athletic and academic career, thank you to my coaches, family and friends for supporting me. A big thanks to the coaches at Michigan for making this happen!

Go Blue!〽️〽️”

Glivinskiy hails from Israel, where he is one of the nation’s top swimmers, representing his country on the international stage on various occasions. Most recently, he competed at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, swimming the anchor leg of Israel’s 4×100 freestyle relay, splitting 49.72. His team ultimately missed the final, combining for a time of 3:15.41 to place 14th overall in prelims. In addition to his Olympic experience, Glivinskiy also represented Israel at the 2024 European Championships, swimming the 100 freestyle, 100 butterfly, and 200 IM individually. He played a key role on his relays at that meet, swimming the butterfly leg (53.46) of the men’s 4×100 medley relay (8th) and contributing to the men’s 4×100 freestyle relay (4th) with a 48.44 split. He also swam the lead-off leg of the mixed 4×100 freestyle relay in prelims, with Israel’s team ultimately winning the event in the final.

Best Times (LCM, with SCY conversions):

50 freestyle – 23.53 (20.47)

100 freestyle – 49.49 (43.14)

100 butterfly – 53.76 (47.17)

200 IM – 2:01.74 (1:46.79)

With his converted times, Glivinskiy has the potential to have a major impact on Michigan’s relays upon his arrival on campus in the fall. His converted time in the 100 freestyle would currently rank 3rd on Michigan’s roster following mid-season invites, giving him a potential spot on the 400 freestyle relay. In addition, his 100 butterfly converted time would also rank 4th on the team’s current roster. For a third individual event, Glivinskiy could target either the 50 freestyle or 200 IM based on his event slate at previous international competitions. In the 200 IM, his converted time would rank 4th on the roster, while his time in the 50 free would rank 6th. Even if he doesn’t elect to pursue the 50 free as an event, Glivinskiy could find himself on the 200 freestyle relay. Given his surplus of international racing experience, Glivinskiy will also bring additional confidence to the roster.

Under head coach Matt Bowe, the Michigan men have had plenty of success developing international talents. Currently, there are 12 international swimmers on the roster, with three of those swimmers hailing from Israel: Eitan Ben-Shitrit, Inbar Danziger, and Gal Groumi. In fact, Groumi competed alongside Glivinskiy on Israel’s 400 freestyle relay at the Olympics last summer and was named the Swimmer of the Championships at the 2024 Big Ten Championships.

At the 2024 Big Ten Championships, Michigan finished 3rd overall, scoring 1153.5 points over the course of the meet. The team was led by Groumi, who won the 200 IM and 200 butterfly, also placing 2nd in the 100 butterfly. Michigan’s men also placed 2nd overall in both the 400 medley and 400 freestyle relays at the meet, with all 5 of the team’s relays qualifying to compete at the NCAA Championships.

At the 2024 NCAA Championships, the Michigan men finished 14th overall, with their highest individual finish coming from Groumi in the 200 IM (5th, 1:39.87). With their 14th place finish, Michigan significantly improved upon its finish from the 2023 Championships, moving up 6 places overall, showing signs of development as a program.

Glivinskiy will arrive next fall alongside Luka Mladenovic, Boldizsar Magda, Antoine Destang, Antoine Sauve, Will Siegel, and Alex Thiesing as a member of Michigan’s class of 2029. Thiesing, the #20 ranked recruit in the class of 2029, also specializes in the freestyle events.