Central Ohio Aquatics Re-Breaks 15-16 National Age Group Record in 200 Free Relay

2024 Ohio Short Course November Senior Invite

November 22-24, 2024

Cooper Natatorium, Bowling Green, Ohio

Short Course Yards (25 yards)

Meet Results (PDF)

A relay quartet from Central Ohio Aquatics in Columbus have broken the National Age Group Record in the 200 yard free relay at the Ohio Short Course November Senior Invite.

Austin Carpenter, Jacob Lloyd, Caden Mahl, and Bradley King combined for a 1:21.63. Lloyd, Carpenter, and King are all 16, while Mahl is only 15.

That shaved .12 seconds off the previous 15-16 National Age Group Record that was set by a slightly-different Central Ohio Aquatics relay in March. Carpenter, Lloyd, and King were also on the prior record-holding relay, in the same slots, as this group, but Alex Wu swam the third leg. Wu, now 17, was swapped out for Mahl on the new relay.

Three of the relay legs were right-on their counterparts from March, but Lloyd was a quarter-second faster, and that made the difference on the record-setting swim.

Splits Comparison:

New Record Old Record Central Ohio Aquatics Central Ohio Aquatics 50y Austin Carpenter – 20.24 Austin Carpenter – 20.17 100y Jacob Lloyd – 19.87 Jacob Lloyd – 20.12 150y Caden Mahl – 20.63 Alex Wu – 20.64 200y Brad King – 20.89 Brad King – 20.82 1:21.63 1:21.75

Carpenter, Lloyd, Wu, and King also broke the long course 200 free relay record over the summer.

Carpenter (20.04) and Lloyd (20.29) went 1-2 in the individual 50 free, with Mahl (21.11) tying for 3rd and King (21.33) placing 6th. Mahl’s swim in the individual is a new personal best, while King swam a best time of 21.13.

Carpenter, a high school junior committed to Texas for fall 2026, also won the 200 free (1:38.76), 100 fly (48.15), and 100 breast (55.09). The 100 fly swim was a new best time and a Winter Juniors cut, knocking over a second off his best time coming into the meet from three weeks earlier (49.34). In total, he’s knocked almost two seconds off his best time midway through the short course season.

The Spartan Aquatic Club in Georgia still holds the overall 15-18 record with a 1:18.92 from 2021.

