20 Alex Thiesing Commits To Michigan Wolverines For Fall 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

The #20 ranked recruit in the boys high school class of 2025 Alex Thiesing from Louisville, Kentucky has announced his commitment to continue his academic and athletic careers at the University of Michigan beginning in the 2025-2026 school year.

Thiesing was an honorable mention ranked recruit as a sophomore and moved up to #20 as a junior. He showed big improvement as a junior with his biggest drop coming in the 200 free, going from a 1:37.05 to a 1:35.61.

He swims for Lakeside Swim Team out of Louisville and is currently in his senior year at St Xavier High School. Last February, he helped St. Xavier to a State Championship, winning the 200 free in a 1:35.80 and the 500 free in a 4:25.65.

This past summer, Thiesing swam numerous best times at NCSAs. He finished 2nd in the 100 free in a personal best 50.58 along with 3rd in the 50 free in a 23.42.

Thiesing’s best SCY times are:

50 free: 20.25

100 free: 43.85

200 free: 1:35.61

500 free: 4:25.58

The Michigan men finished 3rd at the 2024 Big Ten Championships and were about 70 points behind 2nd place Ohio State. The team was led by Gal Cohen Groumi who won the 200 IM and 200 fly.

Based on his best times, Thiesing has the potential to be an immediate impact at the conference level. His best time in the 100 free would have made the ‘C’ final while his best time in the 200 free would have made the ‘B’ final. Michigan notably had zero ‘A’ finalists in the 200 free as Logan Zucker was the team’s highest finisher with a 9th place finish (1:34.72). Zucker is a current junior on the roster for Thiesing and Zucker will overlap for one season.

Thiesing will arrive next fall as a member of the class of 2029 along with Luka Mladenovic, Boldizsar Magda, Antoine Destang, Antoine Sauve, and Will Siegel. Destang is a “Best of the Rest” ranked recruit and specializes in butterfly.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.