Mercy High School Defends Michigan Division II State Title, Grosse Pointe South Finishes 2nd

Michigan Girls D2 State Championship

November 22-23, 2024

SCY

Rochester, MI

Mercy High School defended its Division II (middle sized schools) title this past weekend, winning by over 120 points.

Top 5 Teams

Mercy 375.5 Grosse Pointe South 255 Seaholm 244 Skyline 137 Portage Central 136

Leading the way for the Marlins was Avery Tack and Campbell Shore. Shore swam to the team’s only individual title as she won the 100 freestyle in a 51.41. That was a new personal best for the sophomore. It also was a huge improvement from her 53.30 that she swam at last year’s state meet. Shore also finished 6th in the 50 free in a personal bet 23.98.

Tack swam to two individual second place finishes as she was 2nd in the 200 IM in a best time of a 2:03.12. She also swam a 56.52 in the 100 fly for 2nd. Tack and Shore combined to help the team at the relay level as both were on the team’s winning 200 and 400 freestyle relays. The team of Shore, Mackenzie Conway, Ella Hafner, and Tack swam to a 1:35.19 in the 200 free relay. Tack, Leah Greaves, Hafner, and Shore swam to a 3:29.07 in the 400 free relay.

Grosse Point South was led by freshman Caroline Bryan as they swam to a 2nd place finish overall. Bryan won the 100 butterfly in a personal best time of a 54.92. She also helped the team win the 200 medley relay. The team of Mischa Eng, Nicole McEnroe, Bryan, and Quinn Ryan touched in a 1:45.99 to out-touch Mercy who was 2nd in a 1:46.32. Whitney Handwork also earned an individual win for Grosse Point South, wining the 50 free in a 23.71.

Highlighting the meet at the individual level was Adrienne Schadler of Skyline. The sophomore swam to two wins on the day, winning the 200 free in a 1:48.79 along with a 4:54.41 in the 500 free. Schadler defended her title in the 200 as she swam a 1:49.88 a year ago. She improved upon her 4:58.61 that earned her 2nd last year.

Notre Dame commit Tess Heavner of Fenton also earned two individual wins. Heavner won the 100 back in a personal best 54.20 along with another best time in the 200 IM with a 2:01.07. The senior won both events a year ago.

The final event winner at the meet was Amelia Malarz of Midland Dow. The freshman swam to a 1:03.18 in the 100 breaststroke.