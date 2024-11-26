Pioneer Girls Swim To 5th Straight Michigan D1 State Title, Umstead Wins 2 Events For Jenison

Michigan Girls D1 State Championship

November 22-23, 2024

SCY

Holland, MI

The girls of Ann Arbor Pioneer swam to their 5th straight state championship, scoring a total of 386 points. Jenison finished 2nd in a 222, improving upon their 3rd place finish last year.

Top 5 Teams

Pioneer 386 Jenison 222 Northville 165 Grand Haven 142 Zeeland 138

Pioneer was highlighted by their relays, showing off their depth as they won both freestyle relays. The team of Kate Van Ryn, Ursula Ott, Reese Heidenreich, and Meg Pinkerton swam to a 1:34.47 in the 200 free relay. Heidenreich, Jayla Kuzak, Cecilia Cook, and Van Ryn combined for the win in the 400 free relay with a 3:28.59. Van Ryn had the fastest split, anchoring in a 50.70.

Jenison’s Sophia Umstead led the team with two individual wins and also helped the team to the title in the 200 medley relay. The Virginia commit won the 100 breast in a 1:00.72 and the 200 IM in a 1:59.98. She also split a 27.02 breaststroke leg in the 200 medley relay to help the team finish ahead of Pioneer. Umstead defended her state title in the 100 breast as she won in a 1:01.74 a year ago.

Zeeland’s Madison Ensing also earned two individual wins, helping the team to 5th overall. The junior swam to a 22.90 in the 50 freestyle, a huge best time as her previous best was a 23.38 that she swam in March 2023 during club season. Ensing also swam to a best time in the 100 free with a 50.11, faster than her 50.94 from a year ago when she finished 2nd.

The final swimmer to win two individual events was West Bloomfield’s Elizabeth Eichbrecht. The Indiana commit swam to a 1:48.44 in the 200 freestyle and a 4:51.87 in the 500 free. She defended her state titles in both events as she swma a 1:48.08 and 4:47.66 a year ago.

Other event winners: