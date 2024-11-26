East Grand Rapids Swims To 4th Straight Michigan D3 Title As Kate Simon Leads The Way

Michigan Girls D3 State Championship
- November 22-23, 2024
- SCY
- Ypsilanti, MI
The East Grand Rapids girls swam to their 4th straight Division III (small schools) state title this past weekend. The team won eight out of the 12 total events.
Top 5 Teams
- East Grand Rapids 407
- Marian 173
- Saint Joseph 166
- Cranbrook Kingswood 147
- Holland Christian 139
Leading the way for East Grand Rapids (EGR) was senior Kate Simon. The Notre Dame commit swam to two individual wins, winning the 200 free in a 1:48.19 and the 100 free in a 50.06. Both times were faster than her winning times of 50.65 and 1:49.77 from a year ago.
In addition to her individual wins, Simon also helped the team at the relay level. She led off the team’s winning 200 free relay in a 23.27. The relay also consisted of Nora Camfferman, Gracie Putnam, and Ellery Chandler as they touched in a 1:36.24. Camfferman, Ivy Chu, Sarah Lincolnhol, and Simon swam to a win in the 400 free relay swimming a 3:37.01. Simon anchored in a 50.77.
Junior Ellery Chandler also earned two individual wins for EGR. Chandler swam to a personal best 56.07 in the 100 fly as well as a 1:02.86 in the 100 breast. She won the 100 breast as a sophomore as well swimming a 1:03.17 then. Chandler was also a member of the 200 medley relay that earned a win as she split a 24.42 on the fly leg. The relay of Meredith Sperling, Addie Hein, Chandler, and Putnam swam to a 1:46.40.
Hein earned an individual win as well, touching in a 2:06.71 in the 200 IM. That was a huge personal best as her previous best time was a 2:10.08 that she swam at the start of November.
Holland Christian’s Camryn Siegers earned two individual wins at the meet, winning the 50 free in a personal best time 23.39. She also won the 100 back in a 55.69, defending her title from a year ago in the event.
Divine Child’s Ella Dziobak earned the final win, winning the 500 free in a 5:12.74. That defended her title from a year ago as she won in a 5:02.61 then.