East Grand Rapids Swims To 4th Straight Michigan D3 Title As Kate Simon Leads The Way

Michigan Girls D3 State Championship

November 22-23, 2024

SCY

Ypsilanti, MI

The East Grand Rapids girls swam to their 4th straight Division III (small schools) state title this past weekend. The team won eight out of the 12 total events.

Top 5 Teams

East Grand Rapids 407 Marian 173 Saint Joseph 166 Cranbrook Kingswood 147 Holland Christian 139

Leading the way for East Grand Rapids (EGR) was senior Kate Simon. The Notre Dame commit swam to two individual wins, winning the 200 free in a 1:48.19 and the 100 free in a 50.06. Both times were faster than her winning times of 50.65 and 1:49.77 from a year ago.

In addition to her individual wins, Simon also helped the team at the relay level. She led off the team’s winning 200 free relay in a 23.27. The relay also consisted of Nora Camfferman, Gracie Putnam, and Ellery Chandler as they touched in a 1:36.24. Camfferman, Ivy Chu, Sarah Lincolnhol, and Simon swam to a win in the 400 free relay swimming a 3:37.01. Simon anchored in a 50.77.

Junior Ellery Chandler also earned two individual wins for EGR. Chandler swam to a personal best 56.07 in the 100 fly as well as a 1:02.86 in the 100 breast. She won the 100 breast as a sophomore as well swimming a 1:03.17 then. Chandler was also a member of the 200 medley relay that earned a win as she split a 24.42 on the fly leg. The relay of Meredith Sperling, Addie Hein, Chandler, and Putnam swam to a 1:46.40.

Hein earned an individual win as well, touching in a 2:06.71 in the 200 IM. That was a huge personal best as her previous best time was a 2:10.08 that she swam at the start of November.

Holland Christian’s Camryn Siegers earned two individual wins at the meet, winning the 50 free in a personal best time 23.39. She also won the 100 back in a 55.69, defending her title from a year ago in the event.

Divine Child’s Ella Dziobak earned the final win, winning the 500 free in a 5:12.74. That defended her title from a year ago as she won in a 5:02.61 then.