Shelby Hutchison, 14, Swims 53.92 in the 100 Back, Ranks #3 Nationally, at JAC Fall Festival

2024 JAC Fall Festival

November 15-17

New Providence, New Jersey

Short Course Yards (25 yards), timed finals, split by age group

Results on Meet Mobile: “JAC Fall Festival 24”

A pair of 13-14 swimmers dominated the competition last weekend at the Jersey Aquatic Center Fall Festival in New Providence. That included 13-year-old Ethan Han of the Whitewaters on the boys side, who won five events, and 14-year-old Shelby Hutchison of the South Jersey Aquatic Club had five top three finishes racing up in the open age group and posted four lifetime bests.

Han, on the younger half of his age group, won the 50 free (21.90), 100 free (48.17), 200 free (1:44.95), 100 breast (59.28), and 200 IM (1:58.34), all of which were new lifetime bests.

A week later at the Thanksgiving Classic he also posted a best time in the 400 IM in 4:07.56, which was a drop of more than nine seconds.

Hutchison would have won wall of her events in the 13-14 age group, but instead chose to ‘race up’ in the 15 & over age group.

Still, the high school freshman swam five lifetime bests. That included the 50 free (24.13), 100 back (53.92), 200 back (2:00.26), and 100 fly (54.70).

That time in the 100 back ranks her 3rd nationally among 13-14s this season and moves her into the top 40 all-time in the age group.

Other Top Performers: