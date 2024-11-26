Shelby Hutchison, 14, Swims 53.92 in the 100 Back, Ranks #3 Nationally, at JAC Fall Festival

2024 JAC Fall Festival
- November 15-17
- New Providence, New Jersey
- Short Course Yards (25 yards), timed finals, split by age group
- Results on Meet Mobile: “JAC Fall Festival 24”
A pair of 13-14 swimmers dominated the competition last weekend at the Jersey Aquatic Center Fall Festival in New Providence. That included 13-year-old Ethan Han of the Whitewaters on the boys side, who won five events, and 14-year-old Shelby Hutchison of the South Jersey Aquatic Club had five top three finishes racing up in the open age group and posted four lifetime bests.
Han, on the younger half of his age group, won the 50 free (21.90), 100 free (48.17), 200 free (1:44.95), 100 breast (59.28), and 200 IM (1:58.34), all of which were new lifetime bests.
A week later at the Thanksgiving Classic he also posted a best time in the 400 IM in 4:07.56, which was a drop of more than nine seconds.
Hutchison would have won wall of her events in the 13-14 age group, but instead chose to ‘race up’ in the 15 & over age group.
Still, the high school freshman swam five lifetime bests. That included the 50 free (24.13), 100 back (53.92), 200 back (2:00.26), and 100 fly (54.70).
That time in the 100 back ranks her 3rd nationally among 13-14s this season and moves her into the top 40 all-time in the age group.
Other Top Performers:
- Sarah Rodrigues, a Texas commit and Futures Champion, won the 50 free (23.74), 200 free (1:47.53), 100 back (53.43), 200 back (1:53.46), and 100 fly (54.24). Primarily a backstroker, all of those times are new season bests and the 50 free is a new lifetime best.
- 10-year-old Abby Fang from Whitewaters Swimming won six events with five personal bests including a 2:18.89 in the 200 fly. While USA Swimming doesn’t keep all-time lists for the 200 fly, her swim in the 50 fly (28.13) pushers her into the top 50 all-time in the age group.
- Sophomore Yehor Maistruk of the Jersey Aquatic Center won the 100 breast (55.97), 200 breast (2:04.45), and 200 IM (1:55.57) in the open age group.