HM Ranked Recruit Sophia Umstead Highlights 2024 Michigan Girls High School Dream Team

The Michigan Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association has announced the girls dream team after the conclusion of the high school state championships.

The dream team is made up of the fastest state meet performance in every finals event. Michigan has three divisions. Athletes are only selected once, so the runner-up is selected if the fastest swimmer was already named to the team.

Highlighting the team was Jenison’s Sophia Umstead. The Virginia commit swam to Division I wins in the 100 breast and 200 IM. This was the 3rd year in a row in which she was named to the team, after being named to the team in the 200 IM in 2022 as well as the 100 breast in 2023.

Also being named to the team for the 3rd year in a row was West Bloomfield’s Elizabeth Eichbrecht. She has been named in the 500 free in all three seasons. Eichbrecht is committed to Indiana next fall and also won the 200 freestyle at the Division I meet.

Adrienne Schadler of Skyline earns her second honor with both coming in the 200 free. East Grand Rapids’ Kate Simon also earned the honor for the 2nd year in a row, both in the 100 free. Simon was notably the only Division III (small schools) swimmer to earn the honor.

Adrienne Schadler, Ann Arbor Skyline (D2)

Avery Tack, Mercy (D2)

Madison Ensing, Zeeland (D1)

Tristan Krajcarski, Oxford (D1)

Caroline Bryan, Grosse Pointe South (D2)

Kate Simon, East Grand Rapids (D3)

Elizabeth Eichbrecht, West Bloomfield (D1)

Tess Heavner, Fenton (D2)

Sophia Umstead, Jenison (D1)

Jenison 200 medley relay (D1)

Ann Arbor Pioneer 200 free relay (D1)

Ann Arbor Pioneer 400 free relay (D1)

