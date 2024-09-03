NCAA Qualifier Aris Runnels Of Florida Retires From Swimming

2024 NCAA qualifier Aris Runnels has announced she will be retiring from the sport after spending three years with Florida.

Runnels arrived at Florida in fall 2021. She finished her freshman season at the Bulldog Invite after not swimming at SECs. She finished with a 54.25 in the 100 back and a 54.91 in the 100 fly.

She had a huge sophomore year, earning a spot on the SEC roster where she scored 57 individual points, the 6th most for the Florida women. She finished 6th in the 100 back (51.97), 9th in the 100 fly (52.10), and 14th in the 200 IM (1:57.39). She also helped the Florida relays, swimming the backstroke leg on both medley relays.

Her times from SECs earned her an invite at NCAAs. She went on to score at NCAAs in the 100 back finishing 13th in a 51.76. She also swam in prelims of the 200 back with a 38th place finish. She also helped the Florida women’s 400 medley relay to a 7th place finish.

Continuing her momentum into this past season, Runnels once again made the SEC ‘A’ final of the 100 back as she was 5th in a 51.71. She also finished 10th in the 200 IM and 11th in the 100 fly to score 58 individual points.

Once again making NCAAs, Runnels finished 21st in the 100 back, 27th in the 200 back, and 41st in the 200 IM. She also swam the lead off leg for the 200 medley relay that finished 3rd.

Runnels was the 3rd fastest 100 backstroker on the roster this past season as Bella Sims and Isabel Ivey were the only swimmers faster. Sims did not swim the event at 2024 NCAAs and Ivey just finished up her fifth year so the team will be in search of a new backstroker.