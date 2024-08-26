America East Champion Olivia Philbrick Transfers to St. Bonaventure for 2024-2025 Season

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Rising junior Olivia Philbrick has transferred to St. Bonaventure University for the fall of 2024 to continue her swimming and academic career after completing her first two years at Binghamton University.

“I am very excited to announce that I will be transferring to St. Bonaventure University to further both my academic and athletic careers! I would like to thank my family, friends, and coaches for their endless support! Go Bonnies!!”

Philbrick made a significant impact on Binghamton’s team during her time there. Her first year competing for the Bearcats, she broke the school record in the 100 back with a time of 56.06, placing 4th at the America East Conference Championships. She also placed 10th in the 200 back with a 2:03.83.

That same season, Philbrick competed at the CSCAA National Invitational Championships, placing 56th in the 50 back and 70th in the 100 back in addition to racing on the 200 and 400 medley relays.

This past season, Philbrick wrote her name into the record books twice more as she helped break the school record in the 400 medley relay at the Brown/Bruno Invitational back in November before breaking another school record in the 200 free relay at the America East Conference Championships. The 2024 championship also saw Philbrick improve her performance from the previous year; she was the runner-up in the 100 back, placed 4th in the 200 back, and was part of two winning relays: the 200 medley and 400 medley relay.

Philbrick earned All-Conference honors her sophomore year and was a member of the America East Honor Roll her freshman year.

Best Times SCY:

50 free – 24.09

50 back – 25.37

100 back – 54.61

200 back – 2:01.18

St. Bonaventure is a Division I Mid-Major program that competes in the Atlantic 10 Conference. At this past season’s championships, the women’s team placed 8th out of 11 teams in attendance.

Philbrick will continue to make an impact at the championship level at St. Bonaventure, as her time in the 100 back would land her in the ‘A’ final and should give her a strong shot at the podium, while she is poised to qualify for the ‘B’ final in the 200 back.

At the team level, Philbrick looks like she will be the Bonnies’ fastest competitor in the 100 back and second-fastest in the 200 back, although that does not account for any incoming freshmen. St. Bonaventure’s top backstroker this past season was freshman Anna Forjan, who placed 4th in the 200 at the Atlantic 10 Championships with a time of 1:57.27 and 9th in the 100 with a 54.52.

Joining Philbrick at St. Bonaventure this season are Phoebe McClaren, Hana Wienckowski, Madeline Kline, Alessandra Ren and Caroline Murray.

