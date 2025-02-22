Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Michel Arkhangelskiy on Swimming in NCAA: “I’m not a swimmer, I’m a part of a team”

2025 ACC Swimming and Diving Championships

FSU Freshman Michel Arkhangelskiy has made waves this week at the ACC Championships. First, he helped the FSU 200 medley relay to a 2nd place finish with a 19.1 50 fly split before garnering a 2nd place finish himself in the 100 fly (44.36), and finally last night he took the win in the 100 back (44.49). The Russian-born French citizen seems to have adjusted well to swimming at Florida State, noting that it doesn’t feel like he’s just ‘a swimmer’ now, but rather part of a team.

Adrian
6 minutes ago

One effect of Marchand’s rise through US collegiate system is more swimmers are coming from France to join the NCAAs, Secchi a few years ago, this year Ambre-Moluh, Mazellier, Tomac, and this kid.

And more will be coming next year. Looking at last year’s French Olympic trials and SC champs results, I can count at least 5 finalists that are committed to US colleges next year.

SAMUEL HUNTINGTON
9 minutes ago

Splitting 91.1 and 43.3 as a freshman is stunning. I think both are faster than what Ilya went last year.

Guy
31 minutes ago

cornball ah quote ts pmo

Doinb
Reply to  Guy
11 minutes ago

Brain rot 😭😂

Marty T
38 minutes ago

Had a seizure reading this headline.

