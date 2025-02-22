Michel Arkhangelskiy on Swimming in NCAA: “I’m not a swimmer, I’m a part of a team”

2025 ACC Swimming and Diving Championships

FSU Freshman Michel Arkhangelskiy has made waves this week at the ACC Championships. First, he helped the FSU 200 medley relay to a 2nd place finish with a 19.1 50 fly split before garnering a 2nd place finish himself in the 100 fly (44.36), and finally last night he took the win in the 100 back (44.49). The Russian-born French citizen seems to have adjusted well to swimming at Florida State, noting that it doesn’t feel like he’s just ‘a swimmer’ now, but rather part of a team.