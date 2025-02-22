Jordan Crooks Breaks Another SEC Championship Record, This Time in the 100 Free

2025 SEC Championships

The rewriting of the SEC Championship record books continued on Saturday morning in Athens with Tennessee senior Jordan Crooks breaking the SEC Championship Record to qualify first into the final.

Crooks swam 40.58, which undercut Josh Liendo‘s Meet Record of 40.82 done last season.

That time for Crooks isn’t even a season best – he did a 40.26 at the mid-season Tennessee Invitational – but it does set him up in a center lane for a loaded final on Saturday night.

Splits Comparison:

Jordan Crooks Jordan Crooks Josh Liendo PB – Midseason New SEC Meet Record Old SEC Meet Record 25 8.98 9.09 9.34 50 10.15 (19.13) 10.31 (19.40) 10.28 (19.62) 75 10.62 10.60 10.64 100 10.51 (21.13) 10.58 (21.18) 10.56 (21.20) 40.26 40.58 40.82

Not far behind him was the former record holder Liendo, who swam 40.83. After Liendo split a 42.1 on the butterfly leg of Florida’s medley relay on Saturday, we have to assume he has something special in the tank for this 100 free. Texas’ Chris Guiliano, Tennessee’s Gui Caribe, and LSU’s Jere Hribar, who had the fastest anchor split of the medley relay, are also lurking with 41-lows in prelims.

While Liendo is not generally as explosive off the start as Crooks is, Liendo, at his best, closes the better of the two.

The overall SEC Record is also the fastest swim in history: a 39.90 done by Caeleb Dressel at the 2018 NCAA Championship meet.

This is Crooks’ 4th Championship Record of the meet: