Hunter Armstrong Skips 50 Butterfly ‘B’ Final On Day 3 In Fort Lauderdale

2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale

This will be a relatively short scratch report—there were only three top 16 scratches for the third finals session of the Fort Lauderdale Pro Swim Series. None came from the women’s side of the meet, and the only events affected were the men’s 200 backstroke and men’s 50 butterfly.

Jack Harvey is the only championship final qualifier to bow out of finals tonight. Harvey scratched out of the men’s 200 backstroke final after originally qualifying fourth overall in a lifetime best 2:01.05. The decision moves Sarasota Sharks’ David Melnychuk, who swam 2:02.28 this morning, into the ‘A’ final. Melnychuk, a UNC commit in the class of 2025, swam a lifetime best of 2:01.57 at February’s Southern Zone South Sectional Championships.

The other scratch in the event is the #16 seed, Gerhardt Hoover from Commonwealth Swimming. With him out of finals as well, both alternates, #17 David King (2:04.82) and #18 Denis Mialkovskyi draw into a second swim.

Our final scratch is the biggest name of the bunch, as Hunter Armstrong opted against swimming in the men’s 50 butterfly consolation final. Armstrong qualified 15th for the final after swimming a 24.20 in heat one that stood as the event’s fastest time for six more heats, until Jack Dolan clocked 24.12.

Armstrong is much more well known on the international scene for his sprint backstroke and freestyle skills. He’s been as fast as 23.84 in the event. With Armstrong out, #17 Mikel Schreuders (24.31) has a lane in the final. That gives the Sun Devil pro a quick double this evening, as he is also the second-fastest qualifier for the championship final of the men’s 50 breaststroke. Schreuders posted a 27.38 in the men’s 50 breaststroke this morning, touching behind only training partner Michael Andrew (27.02).

Full A&B Finals Scratch Report

Women’s 200 Freestyle

No scratches

Men’s 200 Freestyle

No scratches

Women’s 50 Breaststroke

No scratches

Men’s 50 Breaststroke

No scratches

Women’s 50 Butterfly

No scratches

Men’s 50 Butterfly

Women’s 200 Backstroke

No scratches

Men’s 200 Backstroke

Women’s 400 IM

No scratches

Men’s 400 IM