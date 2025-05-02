Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kieran Smith on Surprise In Season Swims: “You know, this sport is really mysterious”

2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale

From 2019 to 2024, Kieran Smith logged 3 sub-3:48 swims (in season) in the 400 free. Last night in the 400 free final in Ft Lauderdale, Smith logged his 3rd sub-3:48 400 in the last 5 weeks. The Olympic medalist discussed what he gained from his experience racing at the Stockholm Open and training with the “small but mighty” Florida pro group this spring, including himself, Bobby Finke, and Katie Ledecky.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!