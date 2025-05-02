Kieran Smith on Surprise In Season Swims: “You know, this sport is really mysterious”

2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale

From 2019 to 2024, Kieran Smith logged 3 sub-3:48 swims (in season) in the 400 free. Last night in the 400 free final in Ft Lauderdale, Smith logged his 3rd sub-3:48 400 in the last 5 weeks. The Olympic medalist discussed what he gained from his experience racing at the Stockholm Open and training with the “small but mighty” Florida pro group this spring, including himself, Bobby Finke, and Katie Ledecky.