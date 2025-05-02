Ntountounaki Hits 25.63 Greek Record In Women’s 50 Fly

2025 FAROS-ELENA SAIRI (GRE)

April 25th – April 27th

Alexandroupolis, Greece

LCM (50m)

Results

With the 2025 Acropolis Open kicking off this week at the Oaka Olympic Swimming Center, the Faros-Elena Sairi Swim Meet concluded in Alexandroupolis last weekend.

29-year-old Olympian Anna Ntountounaki highlighted the competition, winning the women’s 50m fly in a new Greek national record.

Ntountounaki stopped the clock at a time of 25.63 to scorch the field.

The next-closest competitor was represented by Lydia Karasavva who finished in 29.12, followed by Foteini Tachmatzidou, who placed 3rd in 29.31.

Entering this competition, Ntountounaki held the Greek benchmark at the 25.65 she put on the books en route to placing 4th in the event at the 2021 European Championships.

Her effort here now checks her in as the 3rd-swiftest performer in the world this season. Ntountounaki’s 25.63 time also easily cleared the World Aquatics ‘A’ time of 26.23 needed to qualify for this summer’s World Championships.

Ntountounaki also topped the women’s 100m fly and 50m free podiums, logging efforts of 58.07 and 25.20, respectively.

While she’s been as swift as 57.25 in the 100m fly from the 2020 Olympic Games, her 58.07 was enough to add the event to her Singapore lineup, having cleared the QT of 58.33.

She missed making the mark in the 50m free, although her 25.20 outing represents a big-time personal best, erasing her former PB of 25.53 from 2 years ago.

Ntountounaki’s new personal bests this late in her career are another testament to the addition of stroke 50s at the 2028 Olympic Games possibly extending the careers of elder swimmers who potentially would otherwise consider retirement.

28-year-old Apostolos Christou was also in the water at this meet, taking on multiple events in style.

The reigning Olympic 200m back silver medalist posted a victorious 24.73 as the top 50m backstroker, 22.26 as the 50m free winner and 53.39 to top the 100m back podium.

Both his backstroke performances qualified the Greek swimmer for the World Championships.