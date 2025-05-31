Dara Torres’ First Year at Boston College: A Very Solid Start to a New Chapter

Dara Torres drops in on the SwimSwam Podcast to recap her first-year experience as head coach of Boston College.

If you followed swimming at any point between the late 1980s and the 2000s, the name Dara Torres likely meant one thing: dominance. The 12-time Olympic medalist was a generational athlete whose longevity and speed redefined what was possible in the sport. Now, Torres is proving that greatness doesn’t stop at the water’s edge.

In her first year as head coach at Boston College, Torres brought the same energy and drive to the Eagles’ program that defined her Olympic career. While the men’s team went 2-4 and the women posted a 2-3 dual meet record, Torres’ inaugural season wasn’t about win-loss columns—it was about laying the foundation for the future, and that foundation looks rock solid.

Boston College Swimmers Rewrote The Record Books

On the men’s side, senior Jack Doyle was a one-man highlight reel. The South Carolina native—already a bronze medalist in the 200 IM at the U.S. Open—torched the 800 free relay leadoff leg with a 1:37.30 and helped his team clock a new program-best 6:29.65. Then he took it up a notch. Doyle threw down a 1:44.62 in the 200 IM at ACCs to snag a second swim in finals and another school record. And just for good measure, he time-trialed the 100 breast in 53.77, rewriting that record too.

On the women’s side, senior Samantha Smith had a statement season of her own. She smashed the 100 fly record with a 54.64 in prelims and doubled up in the 200 fly, clocking a 1:58.55 to qualify for finals and reset the record books again. Her finals swim (1:59.42) capped a year of significant momentum for the program.

Yes, Boston College finished 13th (men) and 15th (women) at ACCs with 123 and 103 points, respectively—but that’s not the full story. Last year, they scored more points (158 and 162), but that was before the arrival of powerhouses like Cal and Stanford, who have fundamentally changed the competitive landscape of the ACC.

Here’s what matters: under Torres’ leadership, BC is trending up. Fast.

