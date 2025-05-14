U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifier Danica Aten Sends Verbal to Navy for Fall 2026

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Danica Aten, who raced at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials, has verbally committed to swim for the U.S. Naval Academy beginning in the fall of 2026.

“I am incredibly proud to announce my commitment to swim, study, and serve at the US Naval Academy! I would like to thank Coach Morrison, Coach Carlye, Murphy, and Winston as well as my family, coaches, and teammates for supporting me. ️GO NAVY!”

A junior at Riverview High School in Sarasota, Florida, Aten is a two-time Florida high school state champion. At the 2024 FHSAA Class 4A State Championships back in November, she helped her team to victory in the 200 medley relay, splitting 29.04 on the breaststroke leg, before picking up her first individual state title in the 100 breast with a lifetime best time of 1:02.16.

Specializing in breast, free and IM, Aten currently trains year-round with the Sarasota Sharks and was considered among the “Best of the Rest” recruits on our Way Too Early ranking of top swimmers from the class of 2026.

Aten turned in a series of top swims at the Speedo Winter Junior Championship – East (SCY) back in December. Her best performances came in the breaststroke events; she placed 13th in the 100 breast in 1:01.91 and placed 17th in the 200 breast in 2:13.96, both marking new personal best times and Futures cuts. Aten also posted lifetime best times in the 200 IM (2:07.20), 400 IM (4:26.40) and 100 fly (1:00.05).

Aten competed at the Florida Senior Championships (SCY) in March, where she logged a handful of new best times. Aten showed off her versatility in the pool by placing 14th in the 500 free, turning in a lifetime best time of 4:59.36, posting a personal best time of 1:54.04 in the 200 free.

Last summer, Aten contested the 200-meter breast at the U.S. Olympic Trials, finishing 41st overall in 2:36.00. The performance was almost seven seconds off of her lifetime best (2:29.75) that she posted at the 2023 U.S. Open Championships, which was the swim that qualified her for Trials.

A Division I Mid-Major program, Navy competes in the Patriot League; the women are the 13-time defending conference champions, having won every Patriot League Championships since 2012.

Based on the results from the 2025 championships, Aten would have landed in the ‘A’ final in the 100 breast, 200 breast and 400 IM and the ‘C’ final in the 200 IM, 200 free and 500 free, setting her up to be a top contributor right from the start. Most notably, Aten’s best times would have placed 3rd in both the 100 and 200 breast at the meet. With another season to go before Aten joins the team, the conference rankings could shake out differently by the time she arrives in Annapolis, but Aten should be one of Navy’s top-scoring swimmers.

Currently sent to join Aten as part of Navy’s class of 2030 are Elizabeth Bryan, Caprie Moreno, Hannah Bateman, Janice Qiu, Ridley Hagerman and Anastasia Orlic, who will all make for strong training partners over their four years together.

