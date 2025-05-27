2025 U.S. World Trials Previews: 1500 sees Finke as a Certainty, but 2nd Spot is Unpredictable

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S 1500 Freestyle: BY THE NUMBERS

Since 2018, Bobby Finke has been at the forefront of American distance swimming. After placing 21st in the 1500 at the 2017 World Championships, Finke has jumped to the top of the American and World’s list of elite distance swimmers. At the Tokyo Games, Finke clinched double golds, the first ever awarded in the 800 free, with a trademark come from behind last 50 to pass all of his competition. In 2023, Finke, the expected favorite to win the 1500, was unable to run down Ahmed Hafnaoui and had to settle for silver, his second in the event, after having collected a silver medal in the event at the previous year’s meet.

Last summer, however, Finke opted for a different strategy. At the Olympic Trials, Finke set a new U.S. Open Record of 14:40.28, his then 4th fastest time and fastest time not at World Championships or Olympics. Finke won by over 12 seconds, placing ahead of David Johnston and Luke Whitlock, who were separated by .26 in the end, going 14:52.74 and 14:53.00, both PBs.

In Paris, however, Finke failed to defend his Olympic Gold in the 800, settling for the silver, albeit in a faster time. In the prelims of the 1500, Finke qualified 6th overall with a 14:45.31, a little slower than his prelims time from Fukuoka, where he went 14:43.06. That said, Finke, Team USA’s last chance at a men’s individual gold medal, attacked the race and, contrary to his usual race strategy and against a strong field, found himself in the lead at the 100 and never looked back.

Ahead of the World Record line, that was ever so closing the gap on him, Finke closed the race in 55.34, and while not close to the 53.49 of Sun Yang‘s last 100, Finke had built such an advantage that when he hit the wall, he had sliced .45 off Sun’s mark, to record a new world best of 14:30.67.

“One is the loneliest number”

It’s a little bit of a fun fact that Finke, a two-time Olympic Champion in the 1500, has never won a World Championship gold in the event. He placed 21st in 2017, and in 2019, he missed making the team as he was the 3rd fastest finisher at the 2018 Pan-Pacs, (his time at the 2019 Nationals would have made him the fastest American at Worlds, though). In 2022 and 2023, he finished runner-up to Italy’s Gregorio Paltrinieri and Tunisia’s Hafnaoui, respectively.

Despite a lack of gold at Worlds, Finke is the far-and-away favorite to win this event at US nationals. Finke, like many of his compatriots, took a break from racing, opting to not compete at the 2024 Short Course Worlds and instead only returned to racing this past January. He swam 14:58.68 at a local USA swimming meet in St. Petersburg, his home club, winning by nearly a minute and a half. In Fort Lauderdale, at the last Pro Swim Series stop, Finke again cleared the 15-minute barrier, swimming 14:54.49 to win by over 25 seconds.

While these times are a far cry from his winning times in Indianapolis (trials) and Paris (Olympics), Finke fans shouldn’t be too worried. Both of these results clear the World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut time of 15:01.89, and historically, the times are actually quite fast.

Pre-Selection Fastest Selection Meet Worlds/Olympics 2021 15:09.14 14:46.06 – 1st 14:39.65 – Gold 2022 15:04.77 14:45.72 – 1st 14:36.70 – Silver 2023 15:02.54 14:42.81 – 1st 14:31.59 – Silver 2024 14:58.08 14:40.28 – 1st 14:30.67 – Gold 2025 14:54.49 ?? ???

His 14:54.49 from Fort Lauderdale, in fact, appears to be his fastest time outside of a selection meet or end-of-season meet. If past precedent holds to form, then Finke could be in for a big summer: the only question is, will Finke be a one-man band, or will he be joined by someone in Singapore?

The last time two American men made the final together of 1500 at either the Olympics or Worlds was 2016 when Connor Jaeger won silver, and Jordan Wilimovsky placed 4th. In fact, not only have no two American men made the final together, but no other man besides Finke has made the final. In 2017 and 2019, the USA failed to place anyone into the top 8 from prelims. In 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024, the closest was Charlie Clark, who placed 10th at both the 2022 and 2024 Worlds.

“A question ain’t really a question…”

As previously mentioned, Finke won in Indianapolis by more than a 12-second margin over Johnston and Whitlock. Johnston, as hinted above, failed to advance to the Olympic final, having an off-prelims swim of 15:10.64 to place 18th overall. It should be noted that he would have needed to drop over seven seconds from his PB of 14:52.74 to qualify for the final.

The pair would optimally seem to be the likeliest pair to join Finke in Singapore, but questions swirl around both, with recent updates ruling one out. Whitlock, who swam a PB of 14:53.00 in Indianapolis, seemed poised to reach new heights. He made the Olympic Team in the 800, and was joining Finke and Katie Ledecky in Gainsville, but Whitlock left Florida after just a semester, returning home to train with his club team. He popped up at the Westmont Pro Swim Series, swimming a 15:23.53, 1500, and again swam at the Indianapolis Sectionals meet but didn’t enter the 1500.

Last week, Whitlock announced his intention to transfer to Indiana but also stated that he would not compete at the upcoming Nationals as a precaution. He has been battling a shoulder injury and is trying to avoid surgery.

That same weekend, David Johnston, the runner-up to Finke at Trials, was competing at the Texas Longhorn Invite. He appeared on the Live Results psych sheet in the 1500, but only swam the 400s IM and Free, placing 4th in both. Tristan McCain was the only entrant in the men’s 1500, winning it in 16:24.80.

While not having a mile time in the books before the meet doesn’t mean Johnston won’t swim the event, its not a reassuring sign. In the lead-up to the 2024 Trials, the Texas Longhorn raced the 1500 four times, although he was on a red shirt from school, so he had more opportunities to do so. Even still, though, should he swim the event, he’s not a shoo-in to make the team. While his 14:52.74 ranks him as the 11th fastest American ever, that one performance represents his only swim under 15:00, and in fact, it’s the only time he has been under the World Aquatics A-cut. That information coupled with a 7th place finish in the mile at NCAA, may temper expectations.

Johnston and Matheson were not the only two swimmers to join Finke under 15:00 at Trials as Daniel Matheson placed 4th in a new PB of 14:59.51. Much like the 2nd and 3rd place finishers, this was Matheson’s first foray under 15:00 and with a PB in the 1650 at NCAA, the ASU Sun Devil could have made the jump onto his first senior long course National team. However, he hasn’t recorded a swim since NCAAs and has recently announced his retirement from the sport.

There are few other swimmers who are active with PBs under 15:00, but like the three above, there is great uncertainty about their chances or obvious certainty about their lack thereof.

The likeliest of the pack is the 8th fastest American ever, Charlie Clark. Clark, who seemed poised to be a strong favorite to place 2nd at Trials last year, having made the 2022, 2023, and 2024 Worlds teams in the 1500. However, an off-season for the OSU product saw Clark finish 6th in a time of 15:12.60, well off his PB of 14:50.84. Clark returned to swim for the Buckeyes in January after taking the fall to swim at the World Cup tour. He won the 1500 in Shanghai in a time of 14:40.57, but couldn’t replicate that time at Worlds placing 13th in a time of 14:41.61. Clark does have a 1500 long course time under his belt this season, which is more than many of his competitors, as he went 15:38.96 at a meet in Cleveland in mid-May. While having a result is a positive sign, it is his slowest since 2020.

Will Gallant, too has been under 15:00, going 14:57.08 back at the 2022 Summer Nationals. The NC State swimmer, finished 13th at Olympics Trials last summer after red-shirting from NC State. He returned to NC State and placed 14th in the mile at NCAA, one spot ahead of Clark, but unlike Clark, Gallant hasn’t appeared to post any results since March.

The last swimmer with a time under 15:00 is Michael Brinegar. Brinegar, a 2020 Olympian, was the #3 seed at trials in the 1500, entering with a seed time of 14:59.54. However, he withdrew from the 1500 the night before as he was handed a four-year suspension for blood doping. Brinegar returned to competition at a college club meet this past February, as its organization fell outside of the purview of WADA.

“Young man, you can make real your dreams”

With so few swimmers active, having been under 15;00, these nationals, which also help serve as a selection meet for the 2025 World Junior Championships, the 2025 World University Games, and next summer’s Pan-Pacs, this meet may be a great opportunity for many of the young and hungry distance swimmers to jump into the conversation and give themselves plenty of international experience before they start to gear up for the 2028 L.A. Olympics.

Leading the way are a pair of returning finalists from Olympic Trials and a handful of teenagers, who have made great strides in the event in 2025.

Foremost on the list is perhaps Luke Ellis. A product of the distance-free producing machine that is Sandpipers of Nevada. Ellis entered Trials as the 11th seed with a tie of 15:17.92, less than half a second behind his club teammate Gabriel Manteufel. Ellis sliced nearly three seconds off his time in prelims, playing 6th in a time of 15:14.93. The next night, however, Ellis found a new gear and dropped a further eight seconds off that time to finish 5th overall in a time of 15:06.71. The result awarded Ellis a spot on the USA’s Junior Pan Pac team, where he further dropped time, recording his 3rd PB in as many months winning the silver medal in 15:00.24, and becoming the 4th fastest 17-18 American in the event, behind Whitlock’s 14:53.00 from trials, which placed him at #3.

Ellis who will join Whitlock in Bloomington this fall, has two recorded 1500 this season. In January he was 15:57.10 and in Fort Lauderdale he placed 4th overall with a 15:30.13. While the time is still far cry away from Finke, it does follow a similar pattern as Ellis was 15:42.55 about a month out of trials last summer, so his time from Florida could be a good sign.

In Fort Lauderdale, like in Indianapolis, Ellis finished ahead of fellow high schooler Will Mulgrew. Mulgrew, who swims for Shawmut Aquatic Club based in Massachusetts, had an outside shot of making the Olympic Trials finals, as he entered the meet as the 16th seed, with a time of 15:19.25, but powered his way to a new PB of 15:14.88 in the prelims to earn the 5th seed in the finals. He added a little time in finals to finish 7th, but like Ellis, earned a spot on the Junior Pan Pac team. In the lead to Pan Pacs, Mulgrew dropped a few more seconds to record a new PB of 15:12.63 at Summer Champs, placing 2nd to only Clark’s 15:09.44. Mulgrew finished 5th at Pan-Pacs in 15:16.74 as the 3rd fastest American. Since then, the Harvard commit has swum the event twice, with his 15:37.81 from Fort Lauderdale his fastest time.

Behind Ellis and Mulgrew at Trials but posting some fast in-season times are Aiden Hammer and Luka Mijatovic. The pair who finished 30th and 20th respectively at Trials in the 1500 have made tremendous strides in the event in the intervening 11 months.

Hammer, a 2025 commit to Texas who swims for King Aquatic Club, also swam the 1500 at Pan Pacs, placing 7th in 15:40.60, a bit off his PB of 15:33.69. However, Hammer easily erased that time as he produced a new PB of 15:15.37 to win the Westmont Pro Swim Series and become the 2nd fastest American this season.

Whereas Finke was alone in his swim in Fort Lauderdale, Hammer had the ever-looming presence of Mijatovic to push him. The Pleasanton Seahawks swimmer finished less than a second behind at 15:16.31, becoming the third-fastest American this season. This time is less than half a second off his PB of 15:15.95 from his 4th-place finish at Junior Pan Pacs.

Neither have swum the 1500 since March, but each has been putting up strong times in other events. Hammer won the Boise Sectional’s 1650 in a new PB and just broke eight minutes in the 800, collecting the silver medal in the process at the Mel Zajac Jr. meet. Mijatovic, meanwhile has broken multiple NAG records this season and just recently broke the National High School Record in the 500 free, swimming 4:11.91, a time that is nearly a second slower than his PB.

Fellow teenager Ryan Erisman joins the aforementioned Hammer and Mijatovic near the top of the leaderboard as his 15:20.47 from Fort Lauderdale ranks him as the 5th fastest American this season. Erisman, who didn’t contest the event at trials, entered the last Pro Swim Series meet with a PB of 15:39.86. He left the meet with a new PB of 15:20.47, slicing a remarkable 19 seconds off his old best. It wasn’t his only best of the meet as he also smashed the 3:50 barrier in the 400 free, swimming 3:48.57 to become the 8th fastest 17-18 American.

As previously mentioned, Gabriel Manteufel is another young swimmer to watch. The Sandpipers product, a rising high school senior, has committed to following his teammate Luke Ellis to Indiana, albeit a year later. Manteufel entered the 2024 Olympic Trials as the highest seed of these teenagers, coming in as the 10th seed with a seed of 15:17.47. He added some time at Trials and hasn’t been back under 15:25, but he did swim a PB in the 800 in Fort Lauderdale, so he could be in for a time drop.

Las Vegas Swim Club’s Max Carlsen, too, could be in for a time drop. A to-be first year at NC State, Carlsen went a PB of 15:24.00 last year at Trials to place 15th. He hasn’t recorded a result in 1500 since then, but he did place 3rd at the US Open in 1650 with a time of 15:02.76 and recently won the Nevada 3A State champs in time of 4:25.77 (not altitude adjusted).

“Came from college just the other day”

While Fort Lauderdale and Westmont had much larger fields than Sacramento, Alec Enyeart made the most of the small field. Squaring off against the likes of Samuel Short, Enyeart, who swam three years at Texas, posted a swift in-season time of 15:20.03. The former Longhorn was the 9th seed entering trials in the 1500, but withdrew from the meet for health issues. Swimming now for the Tsunami Swim Team of KC, Enyeart, who holds a PB of 15:05.10, is the 4th fastest American this year. While the time in Sacramento wasn’t a PB his 7:54.38 in the 800 and his 3:49.69 in the 400 were so, if he can put together a good race over 1500, the Kansas native could be looking at breaking 15:00.

Another 20-something swimmer and the last finalist from Olympic Trials to be mentioned is Kentucky’s Carson Hick. Hick was just the 37th seed in the 1500, last summer, entering the meet with a time of 15:37.15 from the Indy Cup held in May of 2024. A month later, Hick dropped a massive, nearly 20-second new PB of 15:17.36 to beat out teammate and #8 seed Levi Sandidge for the last spot in the finals. Hick dropped a further few seconds at Summer Champs to set his PB at 15:14.07. Since then, Hick hasn’t swum the 1500, but did swim a PB to place 6th at NCAA in the 1650, placing ahead of Johnston and Sandidge.

The only two Americans who placed ahead of Hick in the mile were Rex Maurer and Owen Lloyd. While Maurer could put up a very interesting time in the 1500, as he is the 8th fastest American ever in the mile, he hasn’t recorded a result in the event since June of 2022 and holds a PB of 15:56.94. In looking at his results, Maurer is more likely targeting the 200/400/800 free triple. Lloyd who represented NC State collegiately, like Matheson and Jake Magahey, has taken a step away from the sport, stating on Instagram his intentions to retire and start coaching.

Another swimmer, like Hick, who made large drops at Trials was Ivan Puskovitch. A US Olympian in the Open Water, the West Virginia swimmer, entered last summer with a PB of 15:32.21 from the 2022 US Open, but sliced a neat ten seconds off that to place 14th overall with at time of 15:23.03. This season already he has been 15:31.48, at the Fran Crippen Swim Meet of Champions in mid-April, so Puskovitch, could play spoiler and earn a second swim in the 1500.

SwimSwam’s Picks

Dark Horse: Lance Norris – Like many of the names on this list Linscheer hasn’t recorded a 1500 swim since this season, so his participation in this event is questionable, but should he swim, the NC State product could find his way into the top 8. Norris was the 25th seed at Trials last summer, entering with a seed time of 15:28.89, but sliced over 10 seconds off that time to place 10th wfith a new PB of 15:17.94. While there are several swimmers not mentioned who placed ahead of him at NCAA, he did record a new PB in the mile and more recently sliced over three seconds off his PB in the 800, recording a new time of 7:56.09.