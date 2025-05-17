Luka Mijatovic Fires Off 4:11.91 To Break National High School 500 Free Record

2025 CIF State Swimming and Diving Championships
- May 15-17, 2025
- Clovis West High School — Fresno, California
- SCY (25 Yards)
Foothills sophomore Luka Mijatovic just broke the National High School (NHS) Record in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 4:11.91 during the finals of the CIF State Swimming and Diving Championships, held at Clovis West High School in Fresno, California.
The previous record was set by Rex Maurer in May 2023, when the then-Loyola senior clocked 4:12.70 while recovering from the flu.
Maurer went on to break the American record in the event this past November with a scorching 4:04.45, placing him 2nd on the all-time list, only behind four-time Olympic champion and French native Leon Marchand, who posted a 4:02.31 to win the 2024 NCAA title.
Splits Comparison
|Mijatovic’s New National High School Record
|Maurer’s Previous National High School Record
|Mijatovic’s Best Time & 15-16 National Age Group Record
|50-yards
|22.59
|22.53
|22.96
|100-yards
|24.77 (47.36)
|25.07 (47.60)
|25.02 (47.98)
|150-yards
|25.03 (1:12.39)
|25.60 (1:13.20)
|25.57 (1:13.55)
|200-yards
|25.73 (1:38.12)
|25.80 (1:39.00)
|25.87 (1:39.42)
|250-yards
|25.71 (2:03.83)
|25.69 (2:04.69)
|25.69 (2:05.11)
|300-yards
|25.38 (2:29.21)
|25.82 (2:30.51)
|25.50 (2:30.61)
|350-yards
|25.82 (2:55.03)
|25.71 (2:56.22)
|25.38 (2:55.99)
|400-yards
|25.98 (3:21.01)
|25.97 (3:22.19)
|25.50 (3:21.49)
|450-yards
|25.83 (3:46.84)
|25.87 (3:48.06)
|25.36 (3:46.85)
|500-yards
|25.07 (4:11.91)
|24.64 (4:12.70)
|24.11 (4:10.96)
The 16-year-old, who trains with the Pleasanton Seahawks outside of high school competition, is widely regarded as one of America’s most promising distance talents in generations. He has already broken a total of 15 NAG records, including the oldest one on the books last July, when he surpassed Jesse Vassallo’s 1500-meter freestyle mark that had stood since 1976.
Mijatovic only just turned 16 on April 22nd, giving him a full year to continue rewriting the 15–16 NAG record books in both short course yards and long course meters. With two more years of high school eligibility remaining—should he choose to compete—his 500 free record has the potential to dip under the 4:10 mark by the time he graduates.
Race Video
Courtesy: Parker Fleischman on YouTube / NFHS Network
