Psych Sheets Drop For 2025 CIF State Swimming and Diving Championships

2025 CIF State Swimming and Diving Championships

May 15-17, 2025

Clovis West High School — Fresno, Calif.

SCY (25 Yards)

After a busy weekend of section championships, the psych sheets have dropped for the 2025 CIF Swimming and Diving State Championships. This weekend at Clovis West High School, the St. Margarita girls and boys aim to sweep the team titles for the third season in a row. Last year, the girls’ team won with 210 points, while Carondelet edged out Clovis West for second by seven points. On the boys’ side, St. Margarita scored 248 points to win, while Northwood’s 400 freestyle relay win helped them cement second over Loyola, 196.5 to 189.

This year, the St. Margarita girls are the top seed in all three relays and are bolstered by the return of Teagan O’Dell, who did not race at this meet last season. She’s top of the psych sheet in the 200 IM and 100 backstroke. She nearly broke the 200 IM national high school record at the CIF-SS Division I Section Championships, rocketing to a 1:53.43.

After resetting her Sac Joaquin Championship records in the 50 freestyle (22.37) and 100 butterfly (52.27) last weekend, Whitney’s Jada Duncan is the top seed in both events. She’s aiming to defend her titles in both events. So is last year’s 100/200 freestyle champion Ava DeAnda, who set a meet record in the 100 freestyle last year.

Duncan and Mira Costa swimmer Bella Brito join O’Dell in being the top seed in two individual events. Brito, who was the Oceanside Speedo Sectionals champion in the 100/200 breaststroke in February, comes into her final CIF State Championships as the top seed in the 200 freestyle (1:46.71) and 100 breaststroke (1:00.47).

On the boys’ side, sophomores Luka Mijatovic and Shareef Elaydi maintained their undefeated status in individual events at their section meets last weekend. Now, they are each hunting for two individual event wins at the CIF State Championships after winning one last year.

Mijatovic won the 500 freestyle last season and took second in the 200 freestyle. He enters as the top seed in both this year, after clocking 1:34.44 and 4:14.17 at the North Coast Championships. Of course, Mijatovic has already been faster in the 500 freestyle this season, blazing a 15-16 U.S. boys’ national age group record of 4:10.96 while swimming for his club team. He’s seeded more than five seconds ahead of Woodside senior Seth Collet, who swam a lifetime best 4:19.73 to win the Central Coast title. The gap is narrower in the 200 freestyle, as Nathan Foucu swam a Central Coast championship record of 1:35.40 twice last weekend.

Elaydi pulled an upset in the 200 IM last year, beating San Marino senior Daniel Li in 1:45.93. This year, the race is shaping up to be a rematch between him, Dougherty Valley junior Tim Wu, and Loyola senior Ray Liu. Wu posted a 1:45.93 to claim the top seed for the State Championships. Elaydi comes in as the second seed with a 1:46.01 and Liu is not far off Elaydi’s pace in 1:46.54. All three have been faster, with Wu and Elaydi both having broken 1:46, promising a great race.

Elaydi’s other event, the 100 breaststroke, should be another thrilling matchup. He opted for this event over the 100 butterfly this season, putting him in the thick of a four-way race for this year’s title. Four boys, including Elaydi, have already been 54-low this season. Davis’ Remo Mann leads the way with a 54.00, followed by Elaydi’s 54.01, Elonzo Santos’s 54.09, and his teammate Isaac Carsel’s 54.18.

Valley Christian sprinter Yury Kuzmenko sits atop the psych sheets in both boys’ sprint freestyle events after sweeping the events at the Central Coast Championships (the latter in a record-breaking 43.42).

Top Seeds By Event

Girls

1-meter diving: Jacqueline Chen (SADI) – 537.90

200 medley relay: St. Margarita – 1:41.20

200 freestyle: Bella Brito (Mira Costa) – 1:46.71

200 IM: Teagan O’Dell (St. Margarita) – 1:53.43

50 freestyle: Jada Duncan (Whitney) – 22.37

100 butterfly: Jada Duncan (Whitney) – 52.27

100 freestyle: Ava DeAnda (Riverside Poly) – 48.92

500 freestyle: Zoe Defabrique (San Clemente) – 4:48.19

200 freestyle relay: St. Margarita – 1:30.72

100 backstroke: Teagan O’Dell (St. Margarita) – 51.09

100 breaststroke: Bella Brito (Mira Costa) – 1:00.47

400 freestyle relay: St. Margarita – 3:21.38

50 freestyle Paralympic Class III: Keala Berry (Liberty) – 31.77

50 freestyle Paralympic Class II: Payton Tumbiolo (Clovis North) – 1:08.58

Boys