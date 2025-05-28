Twin Sisters Lucie Delmas And Justine Delmas Joining Wisconsin For Fall 2025

Lucie Delmas and Justine Delmas have announced they will join the Wisconsin Badgers for the upcoming 2025-2026 school year. The two graduated in 2023 but did not arrive to the US until last fall.

Both sisters spent a year at Indiana after originally committing to the Hoosiers back in February 2022. Despite being listed on the roster this past season, neither of the two swam in a meet for Indiana this past season.

Justine’s Best LCM Times with SCY Conversions:

100 breast – 1:08.25 (59.68)

200 breast – 2:25.12 (2:07.13)

Justine’s converted 200 breast would have been won the Big Ten title as USC fifth year Kaitlyn Dobler and Indiana senior Brearna Crawford tied for the win in a 2:07.22. Justine’s best time in the 100 breast would have finished 6th at the 2025 Big Ten Championships, just ahead of Hazal Ozkan who led the way for Wisconsin with a 59.94.

Lucie’s Best LCM Times with SCY Conversions:

100 fly – 59.02 (51.90)

200 fly – 2:10.42 (1:54.97)

Lucie’s best converted time in the 100 fly would have been 4th in the 100 fly at the 2025 Big Ten Championships while her 200 fly would have been 2nd. The team notably had zero ‘A’ finalists in the 100 fly while senior Mackenzie McConagha was 3rd in the 200 fly (1:55.84).

The Wisconsin women finished 4th at the 2025 Big Ten Championships with 849 points, just 14 points ahead of 5th place USC. Fifth year Phoebe Bacon led the way earning Big Ten titles in both backstroke events. Bacon also led the way at the 2025 NCAA Championships as the Badger women finished 12th overall.

Wisconsin will be under new leadership for this upcoming season as Yuri Suguiyama was named USA Swimming’s new National Team Senior Director and Coach in April. Wisconsin has since hired Dr. Jack Brown from UNC as its next head coach.