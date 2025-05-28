Samantha Hamilton Transferring From Kentucky To Auburn With 3 Years Of Eligibility Remaining

Samantha Hamilton has announced on Instagram that she will join Auburn for the upcoming 2025-2026 school year. She spent her freshman season with Kentucky and has three years of eligibility remaining.

Originally from California, the freshman swam numerous personal best times at midseason. She posted a lifetime best of a 1:48.31 200 free during a relay lead off as well as a 4:18.19 in the 400 IM.

She made the SEC roster for Kentucky and went on to score at the individual level. She finished 23rd in the 500 free in a lifetime best 4:44.02. She also scored in the 1650 free as she was 23rd in a personal best 16:24.17. Her 400 IM time of a 4:16.24 also marked another personal best as she finished 29th. Her 23rd place finishes earned a total of four individual points.

Hamilton’s best SCY times are:

200 free: 1:48.31

500 free: 4:44.02

1650 free: 16:24.17

400 IM: 4:16.24

The Auburn women finished 9th out of 13 teams at the 2025 SEC Championships. Auburn (524.5 points) finished higher than 11th place Kentucky (345 points). The Auburn women finished 35th at 2025 NCAAs with 10 points.

Auburn notably only had one finalist in the 500 free as Julia Strojnowska led the way with a 19th place finish touching in a 4:41.48. Strojnowska was also the team’s only scorer in the 1650 free as she swam a 16:19.43 for 17th. The Canadian native Strojnowska just finished her freshman season with Auburn so the two will overlap for their remaining time at Auburn.

After seeing numerous transfers out of Auburn, Hamilton is the first that will be joining the team for the upcoming season.