Cal State Bakersfield Hosts 2nd Annual Runners’ Relays

Courtesy: CSUB Athletics

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – In what has now become an annual tradition, the Cal State Bakersfield swim and dive program hosted the Second Annual CSUB Athletics Swim Relay this past Friday. Roadrunners across the CSUB Athletics Department gathered at the Hillman Aquatic Center to test their cross-sport talent in relay races.

Each of CSUB’s non-swim teams nominated two representatives to compete in a 4×100 free relay. Those two representatives were joined with two members of the CSUB swim team and more than 10 quartets faced off in a pair of heats in the pool on Friday.

Amongst the CSUB women’s teams, `Runner Beach Volleyball came out on top with the help of men’s swim freshmen Carlos Lattanzi and Lucas McKee, posting a 400 free relay time of 3:41. The Bakersfield wrestling team showed out on the men’s side, combining with women’s swim seniors Danielle Albright and Jessica Franco to win their heat with a 3:51 mark.

The CSUB swim and dive team looks forward to hosting the Third Annual CSUB Athletics Swim Relays in Spring of 2026 as the `Runner Athletics Department continues to enjoy an outstanding student-athlete experience by building camaraderie through special events like this.