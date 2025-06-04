2025 U.S. Nationals: Night 1 Photo Vault

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, June 3 – Saturday, June 7, 2025
- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50 meters)
- World Championship Selection Criteria
weinstein’s smirk haha. she knew what she was about to do in the 800. on the flip side, the photo of cox after her race made me want to cry for her. can’t imagine how gutted she must feel.
Great photos! These threads are always appreciated but rarely commented on. Thanks for the tireless work on capturing the images and faces of our sport.
