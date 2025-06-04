Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2025 U.S. Nationals: Night 1 Photo Vault

Comments: 3

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Torri Huske (photo: Jack Spitser)

Thomas Heilman (photo: Jack Spitser)

Rylee Erisman (photo: Jack Spitser)

Quintin McCarty (photo: Jack Spitser)

Mila Mikanorov (photo: Jack Spitser)

Jillian Cox (photo: Jack Spitser)

Charlie Clark (photo: Jack Spitser)

Aiden Hammer (photo: Jack Spitser)

Jillian Cox (photo: Jack Spitser)

In This Story

3
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

3 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
--p
2 minutes ago

weinstein’s smirk haha. she knew what she was about to do in the 800. on the flip side, the photo of cox after her race made me want to cry for her. can’t imagine how gutted she must feel.

0
0
Reply
Flatlander
5 minutes ago

Great photos! These threads are always appreciated but rarely commented on. Thanks for the tireless work on capturing the images and faces of our sport.

2
0
Reply
Fettuccine
26 minutes ago

Grant House on his way to destroy NCAA olympic sports in exchange for a half off McChicken

4
0
Reply

About Jack Spitser

Jack Spitser

Jack Spitser is a San Diego based photographer and entrepreneur who swam for UC San Diego under Olympic coach David Marsh and current coach Marko Djordjevic. He graduated in 2020, and ended his collegiate swimming career at the NCAA D2 Championships in March. Working for years as both a businessman …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!