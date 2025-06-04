2025 U.S. Nationals: Night 1 Photo Vault

Virginia Women Take Top Five Spots Heading Into The 200 Breast Final At U.S. Nationals The University of Virginia advanced five swimmers into tonight’s ‘A’ final of the women’s 200 breaststroke, and they currently sit 1st through 5th.

Torri Huske Drops 50 Fly On Day 2 of U.S. Nationals After Landing Spot In 200 Free Final The withdrawal essentially knocks Huske out of the event for the 2025 World Championships despite her being among the medal favorites.