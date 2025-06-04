2025 U.S. Nationals: Day 2 Finals Preview

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

The second day of finals is upon us in Indy with several more individual and relay spots on the line for this summer’s World Championships in Singapore. Tonight, swimmers will contest the 200 freestyle, 200 breaststroke, 200 backstroke, and 50 butterfly as several more names will be added to Team USA.

Ledecky and Weinstein Clash in Women’s 200 Free

After posting a 1-2 finish in the 800 freestyle on night 1, Katie Ledecky and Claire Weinstein will duke it out for the top spot in the women’s 200 freestyle. In prelims, Ledecky led the field with a 1:55.49, while Weinstein finished just behind in 1:55.95. With both swimmers showing impressive speed in the 800 free, it will certainly be an interesting race. Beyond Ledecky and Weinstein, there’s going to be plenty of drama with 4×200 freestyle spots on the line as the top 4 in this event will all be added to the World Championship team. Erin Gemmell (1:56.06) and Anna Peplowski (1:56.39) led the rest of the field this morning, with Simone Manuel (1:57.29) and Torri Huske (1:57.03) also throwing their hats into the ring after qualifying for the team last night.

Texas Tops Men’s 200 Free Behind Hobson, Maurer

There’s a high probability that the men’s 200 freestyle results in a Texas 1-2 as teammates Luke Hobson (1:44.78) and Rex Maurer (1:45.46) established the top two times out of prelims. Hobson, the reigning Olympic bronze medalist in this event, cut .01 off of his personal best with his prelims performance as well, putting everyone on notice for a big swim in finals. Gabriel Jett tied Maurer for 2nd in prelims (1:45.46), setting himself up to potentially qualify for his first World Championships tonight. In prelims, Luka Mijatovic threw down a blazing 1:45.92 to shatter the 15-16 NAG Record in the event, qualifying for tonight’s final as the 4th seed. The teenager could also see himself making it to the World Championships with another major performance.

Like the women’s event, the men’s 200 freestyle is shaping up to be a fierce battle for the relay spots at the World Championships. Behind Mijatovic, mainstays Kieran Smith (1:46.05), Carson Foster (1:46.18), and Chris Guiliano (1:46.20), along with rising star Henry McFadden (1:46.13) are all slated to race in the A-final.

It’s All UVA in the Women’s 200 Breast

This morning, UVA showcased their breaststroke depth, taking the top 5 qualifying spots into the A-final of the women’s 200 breaststroke. Olympic champion Kate Douglass led the field by nearly 3 seconds (2:23.32), with teammate Alex Walsh qualifying close behind (2:26.24). While those two are expected to run away with the two World Championship roster spots, teammates Leah Hayes (2:27.62), Katie Christopherson (2:26.96), and Emma Weber (2:28.14) could make things interesting.

Men’s 200 Breaststroke is Anyone’s to Take

Heading into this meet, one of the biggest storylines was the gap left in the US men’s breaststroke roster this summer. This morning’s prelims helped clear up some of the concerns, as two swimmers dipped under the World Aquatics A-standard in the 200 breaststroke (2:10.32). However, the still looks to be extremely tight so it easily could be anyone’s title to take tonight.

AJ Pouch established himself as the top qualifier out of prelims with a 2:08.96, leading the pack by about a second. If he is able to redo that performance in finals, he should be the slight favorite to make it to Worlds. Behind him, Gabe Nunziata clocked the 3rd-fastest performance in 17-18 age-group history (2:10.22), to take the 2nd seed. For Nunziata, his swim marked a 1.5 second drop off of his personal best, marking a huge swim for the young star. Ben Delmar saw a similar drop to qualify 3rd (2:10.39), slicing 1.4 seconds off of his personal best in prelims. Josh Matheny was the only other swimmer to dip under 2:11 in prelims, swimming a 2:10.61. Matheny holds a best time of 2:08.79, so he should be on the radar to push Pouch tonight. NCAA Champion Jassen Yep will also feature in tonight’s final, qualifying 6th in 2:12.18. Yep threw down huge performances at the NCAA Championships and could easily translate those into the LCM pool to make the Worlds team.

US Women’s Backstroke as Powerful as Ever

The women’s 200 backstroke might prove to be one of the most exciting races of the entire meet, with a strong field filled with multiple Olympians alongside rising stars. Former World Record holder Regan Smith looked smooth in her prelims swim to qualify 4th for the final. Given Smith’s performances last summer and at the World Cup last fall, she should be the favorite to win here. However, Charlotte Crush and Leah Shackley threw down impressive prelims swims to claim the top two spots heading into the final. Crush moved from the 10th seed in the event to the top seed with a 2:07.05 swim this morning, while Shackley dropped a 2:07.12 in her charge. 2024 Olympian Phoebe Bacon and 2021 Olympians Rhyan White and Claire Curzan will also feature in the loaded field.

Men’s 200 Backstroke Set Up For Battle

Like the men’s breaststroke events, the men’s 200 backstroke is going to be one of the more interesting races of the meet as many of the Team USA mainstays in the event are not competing this summer. That absence leaves Jack Aikins as the favorite to qualify for the Worlds team after he fell painfully short last summer, finishing 3rd in both the 100 and 200 backstroke at Olympic Trials. Aikins took the top spot out of prelims with a 1:55.49, leading the field by 1.5 seconds. Behind him, the field is extremely tight, with 5 of the remaining swimmers qualifying in the 1:57s. Cal’s Keaton Jones, the 2nd Olympic representative in this event last summer, should be watched. Jones posted a 1:57.73 to qualify 5th. However, Jones has been as fast as 1:54.61, so he could have plenty left in the tank. The other 1:57s in the field, Daniel Diehl, Tommy Hagar, Michael Hochwalt, and David King will all be right there with him though.

Gretchen Walsh‘s Need for Speed

It is very unlikely that anyone tops Gretchen Walsh in the women’s 50 butterfly as she qualified over a half second ahead of the field, and nearly a full second ahead of the 3rd place finisher out of prelims with a 24.98. However, Walsh will be chasing her own American record in the event (24.93) as she just recently set the mark at the PSS in Fort Lauderdale. Behind her, Kate Douglass seems the clear favorite for second as Douglass posted an impressive 25.59 in prelims coming off of the 200 breaststroke. Michigan’s Brady Kendall might be able to play spoiler to the UVA 1-2 in this race though, as Kendall dropped a 25.90 in prelims as the only other swimmer in the field to dip under 26 seconds in the event.

Casas, Andrew, and Rose Seeking Redemption

All three of the top seeds in the men’s 50 butterfly are looking for redemption after disappointing Olympic Trials meets last summer. Shaine Casas, the only swimmer of the three to qualify for the Olympic Team, took the top seed out of prelims with a 23.10. He already holds a tentative (roster-limit pending) Worlds spot in the 4×100 freestyle relay after placing 6th in last night’s 100 freestyle final. A win here would solidify his spot on Team USA though. Dare Rose, who was the US representative in this event back at the 2023 World Championships, threw down a 23.12 to take the 2nd seed for tonight. With a best time of 22.79, Rose is in a great position to re-qualify for Team USA. Michael Andrew is also looking to make the team after missing the Olympic Team last summer. The 2021 Olympic gold medalist switched up his training this year after swimming under his dad his entire career, moving to ASU. Andrew posted a 23.34 in prelims this morning for 3rd overall. Though he will likely need more speed to catch Rose and Casas, he could see himself on the roster with a little improvement.