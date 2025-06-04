2025 U.S. World Trials: Casas And Diehl Scratch 200 Free ‘B’ Final (Day 2 Finals Scratches)

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Daniel Diehl and Shaine Casas, two men who would have had hopes of being in tonight’s 200 freestyle ‘A’ final, have scratched the ‘B’ final after finishing 13th and 17th this morning respectively. Diehl missed out on a place in the final last year after losing a swim-off to Aaron Shackell, and has decided to focus on the 200 backstroke tonight where he is the #2 seed. With no Ryan Murphy or Destin Lasco in the field, he is in with a shout of a top two finish and a spot on the Worlds team in that event.

Casas had dropped 1.4 seconds in the 200 free already this season, but added over a second this morning to finish well outside the ‘A’ final. He finished sixth in the 100 freestyle yesterday, but does not have a spot guaranteed on the team. He will be in lane 4 of the 50 fly final at the end of the session after swimming a PB of 23.10 in the heats, and will be aiming to out-touch Dare Rose and Michael Andrew to cement his ticket to Singapore.

Mitchell Schott and Gregg Enoch have withdrawn from the ‘C’ final tonight, likely respectively to prioritise the 100 fly and 400 IM tomorrow. Norvin Clontz is bumped up into the ‘C’ final with those scratches, ensuring that he will claim an individual spot for World Juniors.

Isabelle Stadden is the other ‘B’ final swimmer who scratched tonight after placing 12th in the 200 backstroke in 2:10.50, three seconds off her best from 2021.

Emma Weyant pulled out of the 200 freestyle ‘C’ final, likely to keep herself fresh for the 400 IM tomorrow. She was the Olympic Bronze medalist in that event last year and is one of the favourites to make the team again.

Owen McDonald, the Big Ten record holder in the 200 yard backstroke, has scratched the 200 backstroke ‘C’ final tonight in favour of the 200 freestyle ‘C’ final.

See below for a full list of scratches:

Women’s 200 Freestyle

Men’s 200 Freestyle

Women’s 200 Breaststroke

None

Men’s 200 Breaststroke

None

Women’s 200 Backstroke

Men’s 200 Backstroke

Women’s 50 Butterfly

Men’s 50 Butterfly