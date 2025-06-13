19-Year-Old Antoine Sauve Breaks Canadian Record in 200 Free from the “B” Final

2025 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Canadian teenager Antoine Sauve broke the Canadian Record in the 200 meter freestyle on Thursday evening to close the Canadian Swimming Trials. He had the fastest time of the evening by over two seconds, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll get an individual swim in the vent at the World Championships – because he did so in the “B” final.

Sauve, who is committed to swim in America at the University of Michigan next season, swam 1:46.39 to finish 9th overall and win the “B” final. That shaved .01 seconds off the previous record set at the 2008 Olympics by Canadian swimming legend Brent Hayden.

That was the second-oldest individual national record on Canada’s books, behind only Brian Johns‘ 4:11.41 in the 400 IM that was set a day earlier.

Hayden set his record in prelims, qualifying 3rd to the semi-finals, but wound up scratching out of the latter rounds at those Olympics.

Antoine Sauve Brent Hayden 2025 Canadian Swimming Trials 2008 Summer Olympics New Canadian Record Old Canadian Record 50m 24.61 24.69 100m 26.74 27.30 150m 27.34 27.11 200m 27.70 27.30 Total Time 1:46.39 1:46.40

Sauve, interestingly, went out faster than Hayden, the noted sprinter, in his new record-setting effort. He also went out way faster in finals (51.35) than both his prelims swim (53.78) and previous lifetime best (52.88).

His best time coming into the meet was 1:48.21 from April, and in heats he swam 1:50.59 to miss the “A” final after a miscalculation. Lorne Wigginton‘s 1:50.29 was 8th in the heats.

The time ranks Sauve outside of the world’s top 25 this season; it would have been enough to make the semifinals at the Olympics, but the world has turned up the heat in the men’s 200 free in 2025.

Sauve trains with CAMO in Montreal.

Ethan Ekk won the A Final in 1:48.53, followed by a tie between Jordi Vilchez and Filip Senc-Samardzic in 2nd in 1:48.83.

Sauve is already on the team for the men’s 400 free relay after finishing 2nd in 48.42, though that leaves him outside of the “A” standard for an individual swim unless winner Ruslan Gaziev scratches.

Canadian coaches do have some discretion to add him into the 200 free individually, given that no other swimmer hit either the “A” standard of 1:46.70 nor the Swimming Canada Secondary Standard of 1:47.77.

