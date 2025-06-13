Ilya Kharun Breaks Canadian Record in the 50 Fly to Complete Trials Stroke Sweep

2025 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Canadian swimmer Ilya Kharun completed a sweep of the men’s butterfly races at the 2025 Canadian Swimming Trials on Thursday evening, breaking a Canadian Record in the process.

His final win came in the 50 fly, where he swam 22.68. That smoked his own prior record of 23.09 and ties him as the 8th-best performer in history globally.

Men’s 50 Fly, All-Time Rankings (Worldwide)

Andrii Govorov, Ukraine – 22.27 (2018) Caeleb Dressel, USA – 22.35 (2019) Rafa Munoz, Spain – 22.43 (2009) Nicholas Santos, Brazil – 22.60 (2023) Oleg Kostin, Russia – 22.62 (2023) Noe Ponti, Switzerland – 22.65 (2024) Milorad Cavic, Serbia – 22.67 (2009) (TIE) Thomas Ceccon, Italy – 22.68 (2024)

Ilya Kharun, Canada – 22.68 (2025) (TIE) Maxime Grousset, France – 22.72 (2023)

Nyls Korstanje, Netherlands – 22.72 (2025)

The result added to previous wins in the 100 fly (50.37) and 200 fly (1:53.41) earlier in the week, and backed up his training focus on the sprint events that was evident throughout the NCAA season (though his 200 fly result backed up that he still has the endurance in what had traditionally been his best distance).

He also had a big time drop this week in the 50 free, improving his prior best of 22.42 to 22.06, foreshadowing this 50 fly drop. His best 50 free coming into 2025 was a 22.66.

That sprint ability makes him a rare triple-butterfly medal threat, especially significant with the 50 meter stroke events being added to the Olympic schedule. Only one man has medaled in all three butterfly distances at the long course World Championships in his career, let alone in the same meet: Hungarian Laszlo Cseh, who incidentally won gold in the 200 fly, silver in the 100 fly, and bronze in the 50 fly at the 2015 World Championships in Kazan.

He also had a 2013 silver in the 100 fly and 2017 silver in the 200 fly.