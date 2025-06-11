Ilya Kharun Makes Sudden Return to Top Form in 200 Fly, Defending National Title in 1:53.41

2025 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Ilya Kharun turned in a strong performance in the 200 fly in Victoria tonight, defending his national champion title in a season-best time of 1:53.41.

The swim came as somewhat of a surprise return to form in the 200 fly after spending the past season seemingly focusing more on the shorter butterfly distances.

Kharun picked up a bronze medal in both the 100 fly (50.45) and 200 fly (1:52.80) at the Paris Olympics, but his 200 quickly seemed to take the backseat as he moved into the NCAA season, with it looking more-and-more like he was focusing on the 50 fly and 100 fly. Kharun’s second season at Arizona State saw him train under head coach Herbie Behm, who is known to be more of a sprint coach, which likely contributed to his apparent focus on the shorter events.

While he continued to make waves in the SCY 50 and 100, posting new lifetime best performances in both events, his 200 fly began to fall behind a bit.

That pattern carried over into the early meets of the 2025 LCM season, with Kharun setting a new Canadian record in the 50 fly (23.09) and throwing down a lifetime best in the 100 fly (50.42) at the Pro Swim Series in Fort Lauderdale. At the same meet, he turned in a time of 2:00.51 in the 200 fly.

Over the next two competitions, Kharun gradually improved his performances in the 200 fly, getting down to a season-best time of 1:55.42 at the CA NOVA Speedo Grand Challenge, but still continued to shine in the sprint events.

Tonight’s performance marked a swift return to top form in the 200 distance, with Kharun throwing down a swim that was a full second faster than his performance at Trials last year (1:54.41).

Most notably, Kharun’s final time of 1:53.41 ranks him second in the world so far this year, sitting just behind Luca Urlando‘s 1:52.37 from April.

With such a dramatic turn around from the start of this season to now, it will be interesting to see what Kharun does at the World Championships in July.