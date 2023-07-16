Stanford’s Aaron Sequeira Wins Twice On Day 3 Of Roseville Sectionals

2023 SUMMER CA-NV SECTIONAL – ROSEVILLE

The third day of racing at the 2023 Summer CA-NV Speedo Sectional in Roseville, California, featured the 200 backstroke, 400 free, 100 breast, 100 fly, and 800 freestyle relay.

Kicking things off was the 200 backstroke, where Cal’s Jessica Davis decisively took 1st in a season best time of 2:17.44. Also breaking 2:20 was runner-up Grace Mering, who knocked just under two seconds off her personal best with a 2:19.57.

The men’s race belonged to Aaron Sequeira, a rising senior at Stanford. Sequeira stopped the clock at 2:03.77, putting him within a second of the season best time he posted at U.S. Nationals a few weeks ago. Sequeira added his second victory later in the session in the 100 fly, where he recorded a 54.80 beat out Jacques Grove by just over a tenth (54.94).

The men’s 100 breaststroke was among the most competitive events of the session, with the top three athletes finishing within under half a second of each other. Brandon Fischer got out to an early lead with an opening 50 split of 29.10, then held off Ethan Dang to get to the wall first at 1:02.78. Dang took 2nd at 1:02.96, while Cole Reznick grabbed 3rd (1:03.15).

The women’s 100 breaststroke went to Cali Rowland, who clocked a 1:11.94. Her swim is just a few tenths shy of the personal best that she established at this meet a year ago. Cornell’s Audrey Holden took 2nd with a 1:13.04, also. putting her just off her own personal best.

Jada Duncan from Wolverine Aquatics had a phenomenal race in the women’s 100 fly. The 16-year-old touched 1st at 1:01.17, marking a new personal best time by over a half a second. Morgan Brophy, a rising junior at Texas, was just behind Duncan at 1:01.64, while 15-year-old Maya Hetland touched 3rd in a best time of 1:02.60.

After winning the 200 free earlier in the meet, Lily Struempf added another win in the 400 freestyle. The UNC commit swam a 4:27.61, making her the only swimmer in the field to break 4:30. Alto Swim Club’s Henry Morrissey and Clark Wakeland went 1-2 on the men’s side with times of 3:59.67 and 3:59.82, respectively.