Duke’s Cole Reznick Clocks 2:15.02 200 Breast On Day 1 Of Roseville Sectionals

2023 SUMMER CA-NV SECTIONAL – ROSEVILLE

July 13-16, 2023

Roseville Aquatics Complex, Roseville, CA

LCM (50 meters)

Meet Central

Psych Sheet

Live Results on MeetMobile: “2023 Summer CA-NV Sectional-Roseville” Thursday Results



Speedo Sectionals in Roseville, California, kicked off yesterday with the 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, women’s 1500, and men’s 800.

Liberty Clark got things underway with a decisive victory in the 100 freestyle. Clark, 15, dropped over a second to clock a 56.62 and lead the field by over a second. Topping the men’s race was rising UCSB junior Matthew Driscoll, who stopped the clock at 51.02. Driscoll’s swim marked a personal best by over a second and was his first improvement in the event since 2019.

Next up was the women’s 1500 freestyle, where 16-year-old Mayu Yager ran down her teammate Irene Kim in the final 100 to win in 17:39.24. Both Yager and Kim logged new personal best times with Kim finishing just a tenth back at 17:39.39.

Jack Hendrick from the Livermore Aqua Cowboys Club came out on top of the men’s 800 freestyle. The UCSB recruit stopped the clock at 8:29.59, putting him over 16 seconds off his best time from last August. Taking 2nd was USC commit Salvador Goya (8:31.84), while Ryan Novak rounded out the podium in 3rd (8:32.41).

Highlighting the 200 breaststroke was Duke’s Cole Reznick, who threw down a huge best time of 2:15.02 to win the event and secure a 2024 Olympic Trials cut. Reznick’s previous best stood at 2:20.31, which he set nearly four years ago in 2019.

In the women’s 200 breast, Ela Freiman of San Jose State University took 1st with a best time of 2:38.31. Also breaking 2:40 was Tenaya Winter and Isabella Fraire, who posted times of 2:39.42 and 2:39.66, respectively. 13-year-old Mikayla Tan was the top qualifier out of prelims with a 2:36.60, but was disqualified in finals.

There was tie for 1st in the women’s 200 fly between Cal’s Ashlyn Fiorilli and Nevada commit Olivia Stevenson. Both swimmers touched at 2:19.22, with Stevenson’s performance marking a new personal best time by over a second.

Rounding out the winners from day one was rising Cornell sophomore Jacques Grove, who dominated the men’s 200 fly. He stopped the clock in a best time of 2:02.112, putting him over four seconds ahead of runner-up Bryden Thielenhaus (2:06.48).