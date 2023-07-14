Cincinnati Hires Former Kentucky Volunteer Assistant Scott Stern as New Assistant Coach

After one season as a volunteer assistant at the University of Kentucky, Scott Stern is headed to the University of Cincinnati as an assistant coach for the new Big 12 program.

“I am really excited to have Scott join the staff,” Bearcats head coach Mandy Commons-DiSalle said in a press release on Tuesday. “He brings great energy and Power 5 coaching experience that will benefit our program as we head into the Big 12.”

Stern joins associate head coach Joey Ferreri and assistant coach Blake Hanna on Cincinnati’s swim coaching staff under Commons-DiSalle, who enters her 10th season at the helm of the program. The Bearcats officially moved from the American Athletic Conference (AAC) to the Big 12 on July 1, leveling up from just one rival competitor on the men’s side (SMU) to four (BYU, TCU, Texas, and West Virginia). The Cincinnati women placed 5th out of nine teams at the 2023 AAC Championships, but they also sent a freshman (Joleigh Crye) to the NCAA Championships, where she finished 22nd in the 100 breast prelims.

Stern is at least the third Kentucky coach to leave Lexington this offseason following the reported resignations of head coach Lars Jorgensen and associate head coach Michael Camper. He helped guide eight Wildcats to All-SEC honors during his lone season at Kentucky in 2022-23.

Before Kentucky, Stern spent the 2021-22 season as an assistant men’s coach at DePauw University, a Division III program in Indiana. He was in charge of recruiting and social media efforts.

Stern was a versatile swimmer himself at Fordham from 2017-21, competing in 10 events across three Atlantic 10 Championships. A three-time selection to the Atlantic 10 Commissioner Honor Roll, he was also named to the program’s Atlantic 10 25th Anniversary team and represented Fordham on the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. He graduated from Fordham with a bachelor’s degree in marketing before earning his master’s in sports administration from Northwestern in 2022.