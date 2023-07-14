Tennessee Recruit Emily Brown, 16, Posts 2:13 200 BK on Day 1 on 2023 Columbus Sectional

2023 OH CZ EAST SPEEDO SECTIONALS – COLUMBUS

The 2023 Summer Sectional meet at Columbus kicked off yesterday at Ohio State’s McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion. The meet features many Ohio State swimmers, as well as some swimmers from nearby universities including Michigan, Akron, Cincinnati, and Oakland.

Dublin Community Swim Team 16-year-old Emily Brown got off to a roaring start yesterday. A Tennessee recruit, Brown won the women’s 200 back in 2:13.73, touching out Akron’s Weronika Gorecka, who came in 2nd with a 2:13.94. For Brown, the swim marks a new lifetime best, dipping under her previous mark of 2:14.18, which she swam at the 2022 Speedo Junior National Championships last summer in Irvine. Brown was also just off the U.S. Olympic Trials cut of 2:13.59 with her performance.

Brown would go on to clock a new personal best in the 50 free as well. She came in 8th in the women’s 50 free last night, touching in 26.40, which clipped her previous best of 26.45. It was Ohio State’s Amy Fulmer who won the women’s 50 free, swimming a 25.36. It was a solid swim for Fulmer, who posted her career best of 25.01 just two weeks ago at the U.S. National Championships. Central Ohio Aquatics 16-year-old Carrie Furbee also was under 26 seconds last night, swimming a 25.92 for 2nd place. For Furbee, it was a terrific swim for Furbee, marking her first time under 26 in the event.

Ohio State was dominant in the men’s 50 free. Mario McDonald got his hand on the wall first, stopping the clock in 22.80. He was just ahead of Buckeye teammate Daniel Baltes, who finished in 22.82. Both men just clocked their lifetime bests in the event at the U.S. National Championships in Indianapolis two weeks ago. McDonald swam a 22.55 in Indy, while Baltes clocked a 22.36. Of note, Ohio State alum Josh Fleagle also went under 23 seconds last night in Columbus. Now 29, Fleagle clocked a 22.98 for 3rd, coming in just off his career best of 22.86.

OSU’s Tristan Jankovics won the men’s 200 back last night in 2:00.67. It was a very solid performance for Jankovics, who posted his career best 1:59.93 at the Bell Canadian Swimming trials in April of this year. Of note, Cincinnati’s Hunter Gubeno came in 2nd last night with a 2:01.55. Gubeno led prelims yesterday morning with a 2:00.71, marking a new career best. Not only was his prelims swim good for a PB, Gubeno also picked up the Olympic Trials cut with his swim.

In the women’s 200 breast, Ohio State’s Josie Panitz won in 2:31.16. Behind her was Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics 16-year-old Sophia Umstead, who posted a new personal best of 2:32.86 for 2nd. With the swim, Umstead took nearly 2 seconds off her previous best of 2:34.68, which she had just swum at the Indy Spring Sectional in March of this year.

It was another Buckeye victory in the men’s 200 breast, where Will Regan touched in 2:17.19. Ohio State also picked up a win in the women’s 800 free, where Gwen Woodbury posted an 8:49.12 to finish 1st by 8 seconds.

Louisville’s Eli Shoyat put up a 15:23.92 to win the men’s 1500 free convincingly. Shoyat had just swum his career best in the event at U.S. Nationals two weeks ago, where he clocked a 15:18.87.