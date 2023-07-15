14-Year-Old Anthony Dornoff Clocks 4:32.75 400 IM On Day 2 Of Roseville Sectionals

2023 SUMMER CA-NV SECTIONAL – ROSEVILLE

Day two of Speedo Sectionals in Roseville, California is in the books. The second day of racing saw the 200 freestyle, 400 IM, 100 backstroke, and 400 medley relay.

Among the top highlights of the day was the 400 IM, where 14-year-old Anthony Dornoff took 1st with a time of 4:32.75. Dornoff, who swims with LaMirada Armada, dropped over four seconds from his best time set just a few weeks ago at the LA Invite. His performance moves him from 51st to inside the top-20 all-time for the age group at 19th.

After tying for 1st in the 200 fly on day one, Cal’s Ashlyn Fiorilli captured her second victory of the meet in the women’s 400 IM. She stopped the clock at 5:00.46, marking a new season best time by seven seconds. Finishing 2nd was Brown commit Emilia Barck, who shaved a few tenths off her entry time to go 5:02.21.

The women’s 200 freestyle was a tight race between Orinda Aquatics’ Lily Struempf and California Gold’s Olivia Stevenson. Struempf, a UNC commit, led Stevenson by just 0.05 at the halfway point, then built upon her lead to touch first at 2:06.50. Stevenson, a Nevada recruit, finished only a few tenths back in a best time of 2:06.78.

Alto Swim Club swept the podium of the men’s 200 freestyle, led by Clark Wakeland. Wakeland took out the race in 55.10, then returned in 58.19 for a final time of 1:53.29. His teammate Michael Lincoln was out slower, however, closed in 57.79 to finish just behind Wakeland at 1:53.45. Rounding out the podium was Henry Morrissey, who notched a personal best time of 1:55.42.

The final individual event of the session was the 100 backstroke. Jessica Davis from Cal took the title in the women’s event with a season best time of 1:03.58, while UCSB’s Matthew Driscoll secured his 2nd victory of the meet with a 55.81 in the men’s event. Driscoll’s performance was a huge best time, as he dropped nearly two seconds from where he was at last July.

Winning the women’s 400 medley relay was Alto Swim Club, as the team of Maren Byrne, Audrey Holden, Maya Hetland, and Abigail Wickersham combined for a time of 4:20.13. The men’s race went to Tri Valley Aquatics, where the team of Cole Reznick, Brandon Fischer, Luke Scanlon, and Ryan Ridosko clocked a winning time of 3:53.26.