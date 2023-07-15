16-Year-Old Emily Brown Takes Women’s 400 IM in 4:51.62 on Day 2 of Columbus Sectional

2023 OH CZ EAST SPEEDO SECTIONALS – COLUMBUS

July 13-16, 2023

McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion, Columbus, OH

LCM (50 meters)

The second day of the 2023 Summer Sectional meet in Columbus featured the 50 back, 200 free, 100 fly, and 400 IM.

Dublin Community Swim Team 16-year-old Emily Brown continued to swim well through the second day of the meet. Following her win in the women’s 200 back on Thursday, Brown, a Tennessee recruit, came back and threw down a dominant win in the women’s 400 IM on Friday. Brown clocked a 4:51.62, touching first by well over 5 seconds. Although Brown was off her lifetime best of 4:48.83, which she swam last July at a Sectional meet, Brown’s 4:51.62 last night did still mark a season best for her. She was out fast, splitting 1:02 on fly and 1:14.46 on back for a 2:17.42 on the first 200m.

The men’s 400 IM saw a dominant win as well. Ohio State’s Tristan Jankovics posted a 4:20.68, touching first by over 7 seconds. That swim comes in just off his lifetime best of 4:19.88, which he set at the Indy Spring Cup in May of this year. Last night, he swam a well-balanced race, splitting 58.40 on fly, 1:06.45 on back, 1:14.91 on breast, and 1:00.92 on free.

Miriam Guevara, who recently completed her 5th year with the Northwestern Wildcats, won the women’s 100 fly last night in 1:00.14. Taking the race out in 28.09 and coming home in 32.05, Guevara led Oakland’s Jordyn Shipps (1:00.51) into the finish.

In the women’s 50 back, Ohio State’s Morgan Kraus got her hand on the wall first, swimming a 29.44. She narrowly beat out a pair of 17-year-olds in OLY’s Josie Connelly (29.48) and MLA’s Grace Albrecht (29.64). Of note, Connelly was 29.37 in prelims yesterday, which would end up going down as the fastest time recorded in the event yesterday.

New Albany Aquatic Club’s Hudson Williams, an NC State recruit, won the men’s 50 back convincingly last night. Williams swam a 26.05, coming in just off the 25.82 he swam at the U.S. National Championships two weeks ago, which also stands as his career best in the event.

Ohio State’s Jessica Eden won the women’s 200 free in a very tight race last night. Ohio State’s Jessica Eden managed to touch out Supernova Swim Team 15-year-old Elizabeth Eichbrecht by just 0.01 seconds, swimming a 2:04.91 to Eichbrecht’s 2:04.92. Dublin Community Swim Team’s Amelia Leonard, 16, was right behind with a 2:05.00, while another Ohio State swimmer, Lucy Malys, touched 4th in 2:05.27. Eichbrecht was out the fastest, splitting 1:00.74 on the first 100m, but the rest of the lead group caught her on the back half. Here is a split comparison between the four swims:

Split Jessica Eden Elizabeth Eichbrecht Amelia Leonard Lucy Malys 50m 29.69 29.30 29.95 30.11 100m 31.85 (1:01.54) 31.44 (1:00.74) 32.05 (1:02.00) 31.94 (1:02.05) 150m 32.26 (1:33.80) 32.33 (1:33.07) 31.91 (1:33.91) 31.98 (1:34.03) 200m 31.11 31.85 31.09 31.24 FINAL TIME 2:04.91 2:04.92 2:05.00 2:05.27

Louisville’s Eli Shoyat won the men’s 200 free with a 1:50.29 last night. The swim marked a massive personal best for Shoyat, who entered the meet with a PB of 1:52.67 from last summer’s U.S. National Championships. He split the race incredibly tightly, going 54.80 on the opening 100m then coming home in 55.49.