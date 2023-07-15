Texas Recruits Campbell Stoll and Emma Kern Each Win on Day 2 of Des Moines Sectional

2023 CENTRAL ZONE NORTH SUMMER CHAMPIONSHIPS – DES MOINES

July 13-16, 2023

Wellmark YMCA, Des Moines, IA

LCM (50 meters)

The second day of the 2023 Summer Sectional in Des Moines, IA featured the 200 free, 400 IM, and 100 back.

Kicking things off in last night’s finals session was Elmbrook Swim Club 18-year-old and Texas recruit Campbell Stoll, who took the women’s 200 free in 2:04.19. The swim marked a huge lifetime best for Stoll, who entered the meet with a top mark of 2:06.72 from January of this year. With the swim Stoll also picked up the Summer Junior Nationals cut in the event. She swam a great race, splitting 1:01.72 on the first 100m then came home in a 1:02.47, displaying some excellent speed endurance.

Of note, St. Charles Swim Team 15-year-old Tess Stavropoulos came in 2nd last night with a 2:04.65, also marking a huge new personal best. Stravropoulos entered the meet with a personal best of 2:08.85, taking 4.2 seconds off that time over the course of the day.

Elmbrook Swim Club would capitalize on the momentum from Stoll’s swim, as EBSC girls would go on to go 1-2 in the women’s 400 IM last night. Reese Tiltmann, an 18-year-old who is set to begin her collegiate career at Indiana this fall, led the way with a 4:51.62. It was a solid swim for Tiltmann, coming in just off her personal best of 4:48.21, which she swam at Summer Junior Nationals last August.

Meanwhile, 17-year-old Lucy Thomas posted a massive swim for 2nd. She entered the meet with a personal best of 5:17.87, which was from when she was 13, then blew that away in prelims with a 5:01.68 before coming in 2nd in finals last night with a 4:55.43. The swim marks a new Summer Juniors cut for the Stanford recruit.

In the men’s 200 free, Quinn Cynor, a rising Wyoming junior who is home competing for Reach Aquatics, won with a time of 1:51.87. He was a bit faster in prelims yesterday, swimming a 1:51.06, which was just off his personal best of 1:51.03, a time he swam last summer.

The men’s 400 IM saw Fox Valley Swim Team’s Keian Lam, 16, standing atop the podium. Lam swam a 4:32.34, taking just over 2 seconds off his career best of 4:34.37, which he had established at the Westmont Pro Swim Series in April of this year. With the performance last night, Lam also picked up the Summer Junior Nationals cut in the event.

Aquajets Swim Team 18-year-old Emma Kern, another Texas recruit, won the women’s 100 back last night in 1:01.60. She touched first by well over a second, taking the race out in 29.87 on the first 50m and coming home in 31.73. It was a great swim for Kern, coming in just off her personal best of 1:01.54, which she swam at Summer Junior Nationals last summer. Kern has a season best of 1:01.58 in the event.

Wisconsin’s Cooper Scharff won the men’s 100 back convincingly with a 55.58. The swim marks Scharff’s first time under 56 seconds in the event. His previous best of 56.20 was swam just a few weeks ago.