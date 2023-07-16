17yo August Vetsch Rips 53.45 100 FL for New Olympic Trials Cut (Boise Sectional Day 3)

2023 LC SPEEDO SECTIONALS – BOISE

Day 3 of the 2023 Summer Sectional at the Idaho Central Aquatic Center in Boise featured the 200 back, 400 free, 100 breast, and 100 fly.

Following a big swim in the 200 free yesterday, Swim Neptune 17-year-old August Vetsch popped off a 53.45 to win the men’s 100 fly last night. It was a monster swim for Vetsch, taking down his previous best of 54.37, which he swam in early June at the Sun Devil Open at Arizona State. On top of that, Vetsch picked up the Olympic Trials cut, which stands at 53.59. That marks Vetsch’s first Olympic Trials cut of his young career.

Another 17-year-old, King Aquatic Club’s Camden Doane, won the women’s 100 fly last night. Doane, who competed in the IM events at U.S. Nationals two weeks ago, clocked a 1:01.69 to win the 100 fly last night. That swim clipped her previous best of 1:01.71, which she swam in a time trial at U.S. Nationals a little over two weeks ago.

Phoenix Swim Club 17-year-old Danielle Gleason had a huge swim to win the women’s 400 free last night. Gleason sped to victory in 4:20.31, touching out University of Michigan’s Kathryn Shanley (4:20.35). The swim marked a drop of a little over 4 seconds for Gleason, who came into the meet with a personal best of 4:24.66, which she set at the Mission Viejo Pro Swim Series in May. On top of that, Gleason picked up a new Summer Junior Nationals cut with the performance.

Swim Neptune’s Keaton Jones, 18, won the men’s 200 back last night in 1:59.33. It was a decent swim for Jones, who took 6th in the 200 back at U.S. Nationals a little over two weeks ago with a 1:56.93. Spokane Waves Aquatic Team 17-year-old Michael Hochwalt had a big swim for 2nd, clocking a 2:03.26. Hochwalt entered the meet with a personal best of 2:04.99, which he swam at a Sectional meet last summer.

